Alice In Kim Tam Cannabis Halloween Party In Uniontown To Include $420 White Rabbit Contest

Alice In Kim Tam White Rabbit w/ Promo Flyer

Event to Feature Themed Activities, Art Displays, and Halloween Celebrations

UNIONTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Alice in Kim Tam Cannabis Halloween Party , taking place on October 19th from 1 PM to 10 PM in Uniontown, will host a White Rabbit Contest where participants can enter to win a $420 grand prize. The event, inspired by the themes of Alice in Wonderland, will offer a variety of activities, entertainment, and community engagement opportunities.White Rabbit Contest DetailsDuring the event, 75 white rabbit figures will be hidden throughout Kim Tam Park. Each rabbit discovered will allow participants to enter a drawing for the $420 grand prize. The drawing will be conducted once all rabbits have been found or when the contest period ends. Additional prizes will also be distributed to further enhance participation.Event FeaturesThe Alice in Kim Tam Cannabis Halloween Party will include a range of activities designed to align with the Wonderland theme. The event's offerings include:- Infused Tea Party: Various teas, infused with distinct flavors, will be available in a setting reflective of Wonderland's whimsical nature.- BYOB (Bring Your Own Bud): Attendees are invited to bring cannabis and THC products, in compliance with legal guidelines.- Food Trucks: An assortment of gourmet food options will be provided by local food trucks.- Puff n Paint: Participants can engage in creative expression within a relaxed environment, producing art as part of the experience.- Vendors: The event will host vendors offering handcrafted goods, treats, and other items.- Art Displays: Local artists will present their work, contributing to the overall atmosphere of the event.- Live Entertainment: A variety of performances, including music, dance, and theatrical acts, will take place throughout the event.- Electro DJ Dance Party: A dance party will be held featuring an electro-style DJ set and beverages.- Costume Contest: A Halloween costume contest will be conducted, with prizes awarded to participants.- Alice in Wonderland Themed Fashion Show: The event will conclude with a fashion show presenting designs inspired by Wonderland.Event Information and TicketingTickets for the Alice in Kim Tam Cannabis Halloween Party are currently available, with limited quantities. The event aims to provide an experience that integrates entertainment, creativity, and community involvement in Uniontown.For further information regarding the event or press inquiries, please contact:Tia LentiniMarketing Director - Eventcierge(440) 427-4633About Kim Tam Park:Kim Tam Park, located in Uniontown, Ohio, is recognized for organizing thematic events. The park focuses on offering experiences that combine various elements of entertainment, art, and community participation.

