Boutique Firm Polaris Realty Capital Navigates Complex Real Estate Investment Management

Miami, Florida, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the intricate world of real estate private equity, where margins and investment strategies often overshadow human connection and ethical commitment, Polaris Realty Capital stands as a unique entity. This Miami-based firm, founded by Ziyad 'Zach' Mneimneh, offers a breath of fresh air through its commitment to both investors and the residents of multi-housing units. Polaris Realty Capital doesn't just invest in properties; it invests in people and communities while contributing to the long-term viability of the multifamily housing sector in the United States.







Zach's path to becoming the driving force behind Polaris Realty Capital is anything but conventional. Born in Lebanon, Zach's fascination with the built environment began early.“Ever since I can remember, I dreamt of being an architect,” he says. This passion led him to earn a master's degree in architecture from Columbia University and pursue a career in architecture that took him to various European cities.

However, after several years of designing buildings, Zach realized his true calling wasn't just in creating structures but in shaping communities. This realization led him to transition from architecture to the investment and development side of the built environment.

In 2010, Zach founded Polaris Realty Capital with a clear vision: to create and improve rental residential communities across the United States. What sets Polaris apart from many other real estate investment firms is its commitment to co-investing alongside its investors. This model ensures that Polaris' interests are fully aligned with those of its clients, many of whom are international investors seeking reliable and ethically sound opportunities in the US real estate market.“We only succeed if our investors succeed. It's in our best interest to help them achieve the best possible outcomes,” Zach adds.

One of the primary challenges faced by international investors looking to enter the US real estate market is the lack of alignment with their investment partners. There are firms that focus solely on selling financial products without a vested interest in the investor's success, which can lead to suboptimal outcomes. This misalignment is particularly concerning for investors who are geographically distant and rely heavily on local expertise in the US. Moreover, non-US investors often face limited access to valuable investment opportunities due to their comparatively shallow networks within the US real estate market. While local investors and large funds may have the advantage of long-established connections and market insights, overseas investors might struggle to identify and seize the most lucrative direct opportunities.

Polaris addresses these issues head-on by co-investing in every deal alongside its investors, ensuring that their financial interests are perfectly aligned. This approach mitigates the risk of being merely a number in a large fund and ensures that Polaris' success is directly tied to the success of its clients.

Another issue for non-US investors is navigating the complex legal and tax landscape of American real estate. Without proper guidance, these investors can quickly find themselves entangled in costly and time-consuming issues. Polaris, with its deep understanding of US regulations and extensive experience in overcoming these hurdles, serves as a crucial partner for overseas investors. The firm leverages its wide-reaching network to access valuable investment opportunities that might otherwise be inaccessible to foreign investors. This combination of expertise and alignment of interests sets Polaris apart as a trusted advisor and partner in the multifamily sector.

“We see ourselves as the eyes and ears of our overseas investors,” Zach explains.“Navigating the US real estate market requires deep local knowledge and a network of reliable partners. We provide that, ensuring our investors can access valuable opportunities and avoid common pitfalls.”

Polaris' approach is underpinned by a disciplined investment process. The firm focuses on value-add and core-plus strategies, targeting markets with strong population growth and growing diversified economies. Its track record speaks volumes. Since its inception, Polaris has co-invested in and advised on over $1.7 billion of multifamily real estate, helping clients navigate two real estate cycles that yielded an impressive internal rate of return (IRR) of over 30%.

Polaris may be a boutique firm, but it is a truly global entity. The company's seven-member team hails from diverse backgrounds, reflecting the international scope of its operations.“We're a small firm, but we're truly global,” says Zach.“Our projects are spread across the US, but our investors are from Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.” This global perspective is crucial for Polaris' success, allowing the firm to bridge the gap between international investors and the US real estate market.











This is especially necessary as the multi-housing sector becomes an increasingly popular asset in the US markets. Even the CBRE survey states that 42% of global investors favor multifamily as the most targeted real estate sector, up from 30% in 2023. Zach asserts,“We operate in this very narrow focus area, but within that space, our expertise runs very deep.” This allows them to add real value to their investors.

Beyond the numbers and the deals, Zach's vision for Polaris is deeply rooted in a desire to make a positive impact on communities.“Housing is a fundamental human need,” he says.“It's not just about making a profit; it's about providing quality housing and improving the lives of the people who live in these communities.”

This commitment to social impact is evident in Polaris' approach to its investments. The firm actively seeks out properties that are in need of refurbishment, transforming poorly managed housing into vibrant, livable communities.“We like investing in housing because it's about more than just buildings. It's about people,” Zach emphasizes.

As Polaris Realty Capital continues to grow, Zach remains focused on his original vision: to create value for investors while making a meaningful impact on communities. In a world where the lines between business and ethics are often blurred, Polaris stands out as a firm that refuses to compromise on its principles.

“Our goal is to keep doing what we're doing but to do it even better,” Zach concludes.“We're not trying to be the biggest; we're trying to be the best at what we do, for our investors, for the communities we invest in, and for the future.”

