American Injectables CEO Beau Garrett Comments On The Catalent-Novo Transaction: A Catalyst For Competition And Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BROOKSVILLE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the braces for the impact of the impending Catalent-Novo transaction, Beau Garrett, CEO of American Injectables, has offered his insights on the potential shifts that could arise from this significant merger. With years of experience leading one of the emerging Contract Development and Organizations (CDMOs) in the United States, Garrett's perspective highlights the transformative potential of increased competition in the sector.

"The industry is at a pivotal moment," said Beau Garrett. "This transaction will inevitably lead to programs moving to other CDMOs, and even if that doesn't happen immediately, sponsors are going to take a fresh look at their CDMO partnerships. While there might be some short-term pain as the market adjusts, the long-term gains are undeniable. Competition is a good thing-it forces all of us to get better."

Garrett underscored the importance of a competitive marketplace for fostering innovation and maintaining fair pricing structures.

"When you see the vast majority of programs concentrated among three main providers, that's a problem. It's not good for patients, it's not good for the country, and it stifles innovation. It erodes the competitive elements of a free market. As a strong proponent of free market principles, I believe that more competition is a good thing, not just for American Injectables, but for the entire industry."

American Injectables, founded in 2020, has been strategically positioning itself as a flexible and reliable partner for companies seeking alternatives to the industry's giants. With the Catalent-Novo transaction expected to close later this year, Garrett anticipates a wave of opportunities for smaller and medium-sized CDMOs as sponsors explore new partnerships.

"We've already seen signs that Catalent is concerned about losing customers," added Garrett. "Their control over pricing and terms has been extensive, but this transaction could disrupt that monopoly, giving other players like us the chance to demonstrate our capabilities. The market will do its work, and ultimately, it will strengthen the quality of products available."

As the transaction continues to move forward, American Injectables remains committed to providing high-quality CDMO services and supporting its clients through the evolving landscape of the pharmaceutical industry.

American Injectables is a privately held contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). They specialize in flexible, end-to-end partnerships - from formulation to patient-ready vials, syringes, and cartridges. Based in Florida, their facilities serve both U.S. and global markets.

