Houston Based Wealthcreate Announces Strategic Acquisitions And Rebranding

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthCreate, a Houston based planning practice, announced today that is has successfully completed the acquisitions of several financial firms: Texas-based firms

Studemont Group Planning and Steadfast Wealth Strategies, Arizona-based McConnell Financial, California-based FMC Financial Group, and a portion of Ohio-based OneSeven's of business. This strategic move enhances WealthCreate's portfolio by nearly $50 million in Assets Under Management (AUM) .This move aims to enhance service offerings and expand WealthCreate's reach nationally in the financial planning sector.

Effective August 12, 2024, all acquired practices will operate under the WealthCreate brand. This rebranding effort is part of WealthCreate's strategy to provide a unified and comprehensive financial planning experience for its clients. The acquisition and rebranding reflect WealthCreate's commitment to growth and its dedication to helping individuals and businesses achieve their financial goals.

"WealthCreate embodies the pinnacle of our journey, integrating the valuable insights and capabilities we've developed over the years into one cohesive brand. This strategic decision was made with meticulous consideration, aiming to streamline our operations and elevate our capacity to serve our clients with unmatched excellence.," said Juan HernandezAriano, Principal at WealthCreate.

WealthCreate provides a range of financial planning services, including retirement planning, investment management, tax planning, and estate planning. The firm's team of experienced professionals is dedicated to guiding clients through every stage of their financial journey through their unique Personal CFO ProcessTM.

About WealthCreate

WealthCreate has consistently been recognized in national media outlets such as CNBC, Bloomberg, The Washington Post, Nerd Wallet, InvestmentNews, and others. In addition, WealthCreate was honored in 2021 as one of the Top 100 Financial Advisory Firms in the country. Its mission is to help clients build and protect their wealth, achieve their financial goals, and secure their financial future.

