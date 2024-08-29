Transpire's Integration With Relativity® Closes The Tech Chasm Between Discovery And Trial

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Connector Makes Transition from Discovery to Trial Seamless

- Peter Moore, President and Chief OfficerCHICAGO, IL, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Transpire 's Integration with Relativity® Closes the Tech Chasm Between Discovery and TrialNew Connector Makes Transition from Discovery to Trial Seamless..With Transpire's connector for Relativity and RelativityOne, users of both platforms can pull search results, production sets and document folders into their Transpire workspace directly from their Relativity workspace..Transpire's intuitive and familiar features let lawyers, service partners and trial techs seamlessly pick up where discovery leaves off without losing time or work product.Transpire Technologies is excited to announce the integration of its groundbreaking trial support platform with the market leading e-discovery platform, Relativity. This synergy closes the tech chasm between discovery and trial once and for all by allowing users to manage and present trial exhibits and deposition testimony in a single seamless workflow.“This integration completes the first seamless workflow for case-critical data from complaint to closing argument,” said Peter Moore, Transpire's President and Chief Technology Officer.“This feature lets Relativity's global community of practitioners and litigation support partners quickly and easily pull production images, natives, and metadata directly from Relativity and into Transpire for use in depositions and trial, without cumbersome export/import steps, and no fidelity loss to the original data. Messy handoffs resulting in loss of precious time and work product are now a thing of the past for users of both platforms.”“The benefit of having a single seamless workflow throughout a case is unquestionable,” says Jen Freeman, Transpire's Chief revenue Officer.“Case teams first use Transpire throughout the deposition phase, while working through discovery in their e-discovery workspace. As key production documents are identified, they are pulled into Transpire for use as deposition exhibits and presented to participants alongside the integrated Real Time feed. Once discovery is complete and trial preparation kicks into high gear, any remaining production documents are likewise promoted to prospective trial exhibits, giving every stakeholder a single gateway to substantively review, analyze, and annotate all evidence in the case collaboratively and securely, from anywhere, without ever leaving the tool.”Powerfully collaborative features like notes, issue codes and chronologies help organize and analyze case related information. With Transpire, case team members use case-critical documents as a foundation, adding annotations, key facts and links to turn a repository of production documents into a winning strategy. The Presenter app, simple enough for attorneys and paralegals to use without training, yet robust enough for trial technology professionals, can be used on or offline to bring cases to the finish line.“The classic EDRM definition, despite ending on 'Presentation', does not yet address the enormous amount of work that happens between production and hearing,” says Moore.“By integrating with Relativity, we can for the first time offer our partners and customers an uninterrupted workflow and an unprecedented level of access to their data at the most critical stages of litigation: depositions, motion practice, hearings, arbitrations, and jury trial. This integration reflects litigation's true nature as a continuum. We hope our ever-evolving platform will facilitate and serve as a model for a new post-discovery paradigm just as Relativity did for e-discovery.”Transpire is a Relativity Developer Partner with a listing on the Relativity App Hub , which includes integrations built by Relativity and its community.Transpire is the only post-discovery software you will ever need. If you haven't seen Transpire in action, you can book a demo here .Have questions about becoming a partner? We can answer them. Email us at ....About TranspireTranspire combines collaborative trial prep, live transcription, deposition management and customizable presentation in a single online platform. Transpire offers direct licenses of its SaaS offering to law firms, trial consultants, court reporting firms and government agencies for every aspect of trial prep. To learn more, visit transpireus.Additional Resources:.Learn more about Transpire.Follow Transpire on LinkedInContact:Jennifer Freeman, TranspirePhone: 312.401.8715Email: ...

