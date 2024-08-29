Canada’S National CCUS Convention Returns To Edmonton September 10-12 As Multi-Billion-Dollar Carbon Capture Project Announcements Make Headlines

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over 4000 leaders will converge at Canada's only major focused on the latest policies, investments, and deployment of carbon capture utilization and storage

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Capture Canada , organized by dmg events , is the only Pan-Canadian national event dedicated to Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS). The annual and tradeshow is returning for its 3rd year to the Edmonton Convention Centre, from September 10-12, 2024. This year's event is co-hosted by Edmonton Global and is supported by industry knowledge partners Capital Power, Enbridge, Pathways Alliance and Worley, along with more than 100 companies exhibiting and sponsoring in 2024.

Over 4,000 attendees will gather with key industry stakeholders, leaders in CCUS and government officials to discuss Canada's opportunity for CCUS innovation and projects driving decarbonization, investment and technologies in the sector. This year's event features over 100 exhibiting companies, a strategic conference with over 150 expert speakers and an awards gala recognizing those at the forefront of the CCUS sector. Delegates also have the opportunity to participate in two site tours of the Heidelberg Materials Edmonton Cement Plant and the Shell Quest Site to see CCUS in action.

“This international event is a powerful platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies and driving new opportunities for growth in the Canadian and global CCUS market,” says Nick Samain, Senior Vice President of dmg events.“We are looking forward to welcoming experts from around the globe to collaborate at Carbon Capture Canada in Edmonton.”

One major project recently announced in the Canadian CCUS sector is the Atlas Carbon Storage Hub. A partnership between ATCO EnPower and Shell Canada Limited, the Atlas Carbon Storage Hub will be located east of Edmonton and will have capacity to store industrial emissions from the Alberta Industrial Heartland region. This project represents a significant investment in environmental stewardship and technological innovation. The first phase of the Atlas project is planned to be operational by 2028, anchored by CO2 volumes from Shell's Polaris carbon capture project. Future development of the Atlas Carbon Storage Hub will target meeting both ATCO EnPower and Shell's carbon storage needs, with remaining capacity available for third-party emitters through open access.

“Project Atlas represents a significant step forward in Alberta's energy transition. Carbon capture and storage is a critical component of our successful energy future,” says Bob Myles, Chief Operating Officer, ATCO EnPower.“ATCO EnPower is actively working across all aspects of the energy transition value chain, and collaborative efforts with government, our partners and local communities have been instrumental in advancing this initiative.”

This year's strategic conference includes key themes such as CCUS projects driving decarbonization, investment in CCUS projects and transforming the CCUS ecosystem. Attendees will learn what policies and innovations are needed for Canada to achieve its ambitious climate targets of reducing its emissions by 40 to 45 per cent by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, as well as what other nations are doing to achieve their decarbonization goals. Recent CCUS projects in Canada such as the proposed Polaris CCUS project by Shell and the Pathways Alliance announcement of its $16.5 billion carbon capture pipeline project are strong indicators of increased investor confidence in carbon capture. With the recently announced Investment Tax Credit (ITC) that is anticipated to create 20 to 25 commercial-scale carbon capture and storage projects in Canada within the next decade, Canada will be poised to be a carbon capture leader.

Additional discussions will be centred around the tremendous progress in carbon capture technologies that have been made throughout Canada. With transformative carbon capture technologies and processes expanding such as Direct Air Capture (DAC), artificial intelligence, and quantum engineering, the future looks promising for CCUS. Carbon Capture Canada will demonstrate why CCS projects will require a variety of skilled workers from multiple industries to create a sustainable carbon capture ecosystem that will be a vital component of Canada's overall economy.

The 2024 speaker line-up includes:



Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta

Drew Leyburne, Assistant Deputy Minister, Energy Efficiency and Technology Sector at Natural Resources Canada (NRCan)

Pavel-Casian Nitulescu, State Secretary, Energy Ministry of Romania

Andrea Hepp, President, Atlas Low Carbon Storage Hub, Shell

Andreas Karlsen, Chief Executive Officer, Varme Energy AS (Global)

Brett Henkel, Co-Founder & Senior Vice President of Business Development, Svante

Christophe Malaurie, Senior Vice President Decarbonization Solutions, Technip Energies

Corwyn Bruce, Project Director CCUS, Heidelberg Materials

Daniel Nathan, Chief Project Development Officer, Climeworks

Erik Petursson, Vice President, Policy and Carbon Markets, Entropy

Jeff Pearson, Chief Executive Officer, Wolf Midstream

Lars-Erik Gaertner, Director of Business Development & Sales, LindeJasper Wong, Co-Founder and CTO, Airhive

Matthew Brister, President, Low Carbon Bison Ventures Patrick Chabot, Managing Director, Canada Growth Fund Investment Management

To see the full list of conference speakers, please visit the conference website .

Additional events at this year's convention feature the Industry Night Reception on Tuesday, September 10, and the Young Women in CCE Networking Event , presented by Young Women in Energy, on Wednesday, September 11.

For more information on how to participate in the Carbon Capture Canada Convention, please visit Carbon Capture Canada .

Media are requested to register for accreditation before September 10.

