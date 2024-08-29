B2press Online PR Service & Press Release Distribution

(MENAFN- B2Press) Mumbai - JustMarkets, a leading global brokerage, announces its successful participation at Mumbai 2024. The event, which was held from August 17 to 18, attracted a large number of professionals, enthusiasts, and potential clients. During the last day JustMarkets received an award as Best Global Broker 2024.

The JustMarkets booth was one of the Expo's main sources of innovative solutions and offerings. Many visitors wanted to learn more about trading and the advanced solutions JustMarkets provides to its clients. They had the opportunity to interact with JustMarkets' expert team, learn more about the company's services, and explore the unique features of the highly competitive trading industry.

The highlight of JustMarkets' participation was a speech by our esteemed speaker. He drew attention to current market trends, volatility spikes caused by geopolitical and macroeconomic instability, and future trends in the online trading market. Our speaker emphasized JustMarkets' commitment to providing a transparent, safe, and efficient trading environment for all its clients:

"But it's not just about trading, it's about building a community of traders. At JustMarkets, we are committed to providing educational resources and creating a supportive environment where everyone, from beginners to experienced traders, can reach their full investment potential. We offer comprehensive educational materials to help you improve your trading skills and knowledge.

India is one of most important markets and we are proud to say that it already highly ranks among all our clients worldwide. We know you and are committed to understanding and meeting your needs. Our core value of "Customers First" drives every decision we make. We put your success and satisfaction above all else.

We invite you to join us at JustMarkets and become part of our community of traders. Together we can navigate the dynamic world of forex trading, utilizing our state-of-the-art tools and resources to achieve your financial goals. Let's grow, learn and succeed together with JustMarkets", - summarize Alex Pereverzev, JustMarkets speaker.

Money Expo India 2024 was a great opportunity to network with customers and partners and share JustMarkets' vision for the industry's future. Looking ahead, JustMarkets is committed to maintaining its leadership in the trading industry and will continue to expand its product offerings to improve the efficiency and quality of trading for our clients.

About JustMarkets

JustMarkets is a globally recognized multi-asset broker providing reliable and transparent trading services since 2012. The company has earned over 50 industry awards, highlighting its excellence in the financial sector. JustMarkets offers a diverse array of trading instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies, serving clients in over 160 countries.

The company is renowned for its competitive pricing, featuring low spreads and zero commissions. JustMarkets caters to both new and experienced traders by providing a wide range of services designed to enhance their trading experience.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022