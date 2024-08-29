Shrink Films Market Surges To USD 8.17 Billion By 2031, Propelled By 8.29% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Shrink Films is driven by the rising demand for flexible packaging solutions in food & beverage and industries, due to their ability to extend shelf life and provide tamper-evident packaging. Additionally, the growth of and retail sectors fuels the need for shrink films. However, market growth is restrained by environmental concerns over plastic waste and stringent regulations on single-use plastics, pushing the demand for sustainable alternatives. Lewes, Delaware, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Shrink Films Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.29% from 2024 to 2031 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 4.32 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 8.17 Billion by the end of the forecast period.





STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~8.29% from 2024 to 2031 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2024 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031

Application

Type Material REGIONS COVERED

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

KEY PLAYERS Avery Dennison Corporation, Treofan GmbH, Huhtamaki Oyj, Winpak Ltd., Huhtamaki PPL, Rajapack, Mexalit, National Plastic, Sealed Air Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Berry Global, Inc., UFLEX Ltd., Klöckner Pentaplast Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Transcendia, Inc., FUJI SEAL INTERNATIONAL, INC., PREMIUM PACKAGING S.R.L., Sigma Plastics Group, Polypack, Inc., Bonset America Corporation

Shrink Films Market Overview

Expanding E-commerce Industry : The exponential expansion of the e-commerce industry is a major catalyst for the growth of the Shrink Films Market. Shrink films are becoming more popular for packaging because they are strong and provide protection, which helps keep products secure throughout transportation. This tendency not only stimulates demand but also establishes shrink films as a vital packaging solution for online retailers, hence further hastening industry expansion.

Rising Demand in Food & Beverage Sector : The Shrink Films Market is supported by the increasing need for effective packaging solutions in the food and beverage sector. Shrink films provide exceptional safeguarding against contamination and prolong the storage duration of perishable items, becoming them essential for food producers. The anticipated increase in demand is projected to result in significant expansion in the Shrink Films Market.

Technological Advancements in Packaging : Enhancements in shrink film technology, including superior barrier characteristics and greater recyclability, play a crucial role in driving the growth of the Shrink Films Market. These improvements not only fulfill the changing requirements of industries such as medicines and consumer goods, but also promote sustainable practices, making shrink films a favored option in packaging and thus stimulating market growth.







Environmental Concerns and Regulations : The Shrink Films Market is encountering notable limitations as a result of escalating environmental apprehensions and rigorous restrictions pertaining to the utilization of plastic. The increasing demand to minimize plastic waste and the implementation of regulations prohibiting the use of disposable plastics are compelling sectors to explore alternate packaging options, potentially impeding the expansion of conventional shrink films.

High Cost of Raw Materials : The fluctuation in the prices of raw materials, namely petroleum-based goods utilized in shrink films, presents a limitation on the Shrink Films Market. The escalating expenses associated with these inputs can lead to higher manufacturing costs, which could be transferred to consumers, thus resulting in decreased demand and affecting market expansion.

Limited Recycling Infrastructure : Although there have been improvements in the development of recyclable shrink films, the limited and inefficient recycling systems continue to hinder the growth of the Shrink Films Market. Insufficient recycling systems result in the buildup of plastic trash, which not only causes environmental worries but also compels enterprises to adopt eco-friendlier packaging options, thereby impacting market growth.

Geographic Dominance :

The Shrink Films Market is mostly dominant in regions such as North America and Asia-Pacific. North America makes a substantial contribution to market growth, mainly due to strong demand from the food & beverage and healthcare industries. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region, with its burgeoning e-commerce and manufacturing sectors, has significant prospects for growth. The regional dominance guarantees a consistent market expansion as these regions persist in investing in cutting-edge packaging solutions and technology.

Shrink Films Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Avery Dennison Corporation, Treofan GmbH, Huhtamaki Oyj, Winpak Ltd., Huhtamaki PPL, Rajapack, Mexalit, National Plastic, Sealed Air Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Berry Global, Inc., UFLEX Ltd., Klöckner Pentaplast Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Transcendia, Inc., FUJI SEAL INTERNATIONAL, INC., PREMIUM PACKAGING S.R.L., Sigma Plastics Group, Polypack, Inc., Bonset America Corporation. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Shrink Films Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Shrink Films Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Shrink Films Market into Application, Type, Material, And Geography.



Shrink Films Market, by Application:



Food & Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Consumer Goods



Electronics



Pharmaceuticals



Industrial Packaging Agriculture



Shrink Films Market, by Type:



Low Shrink Films (LSF)



Medium Shrink Films (MSF) High Shrink Films (HSF)



Shrink Films Market, by Material:



Polyethylene



Polypropylene



PET



EVOH



PVC



PVDC PA



Shrink Films Market, by Geography



North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

