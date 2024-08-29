Gold Price Increases To BDT 124,501 Per Bhori, Highest Ever

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Gold price has increased to BDT 124,501 per bhori-highest in history-effective August 21, said Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) in a release.

The local jewellers increased pure gold price by BDT 1,516 per bhori (11.664 grams), added Bajus in the release.

On August 20, in a meeting, the standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of Bajus took the decision of raising the price citing an increase in pure gold price in the local market.

Earlier, on August 18, Bajus hiked gold price to BDT 122,985 per bhori. The country witnessed gold price rise above BDT 100,000 per bhori for the first time ever on July 20, 2023.

Gold price has been increasing for over a year influenced by hikes in the international market and volatile supply in the domestic market.

Bangladesh does not import much gold, yet the prices follow international trends. Currently, the annual demand for gold in Bangladesh stands 20-40 tonnes.

T