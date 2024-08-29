(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Whey Permeate in the United States is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%, reaching USD 140.7 million by 2034. Whey permeate is a cost-effective ingredient that enables food and beverage manufacturers to reduce production costs while maintaining quality by replacing more expensive dairy ingredients like sweet whey powder, lactose, and skimmed milk powder.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Insights (FMI), the worldwide Whey Permeate market is valued at USD 497.1 million in 2024 and it is anticipated to reach USD 984.2 million by 2034. Over the next decade, global whey permeate demand is likely to increase at a CAGR of 7.1%.



Whey Permeates' cost-effectiveness enables broader utilization across various food applications, and feed applications maintaining efficient production capacity and strengthening profitability across the sphere.

Whey is recycled into a useful ingredient rather than wasted away, reducing its adverse environmental impacts. This promotes a circular economy further by minimizing waste and optimizing resource consumption. The dairy industry is increasing its sustainability initiatives, lowering its carbon footprint, and promoting greener production methods through the inclusion of whey permeate into a range of food and feed products.

Recent changes to China's whey permeate import regulations have had major impacts on the market. Due to the streamlining of the import process established by these changes to the legislation, premium whey permeate products that pass strict safety and quality standards can now be imported. This has made it easier for foreign manufacturers to enter the Chinese market and guarantees a consistent supply of good-quality whey permeate.

Key Takeaways from the Whey Permeate Report:



The global Whey Permeate market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 984.2 million by 2034.

Global demand for Whey Permeate is likely to soar at 7.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

North America is projected to hold a dominant value share of 3 6.8% in the global market by 2034. U.K. market is estimated to witness a value CAGR of 5.3% during the projection period.

“The whey permeate market is experiencing robust growth, driven by its nutritional benefits, cost-effectiveness, and versatility in food and beverage applications. Technological advancements and regulatory changes have further boosted its adoption. Additionally, its sustainable nature as a byproduct of cheese production aligns with environmental goals, making it an preferred ingredient for manufacturers. Overall, the market outlook for whey permeate remains positive and promising", says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning?



Lactalis Ingredients, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Agro Complex, Agropur, Milk Specialities Global, Arion Dairy Products, Eurial Ingredients & Nutrition, Proliant Dairy Ingredients, Anchal Delight Foods Pvt Ltd, Numidia, and Pure Valley are key Whey Permeate manufacturers listed in the report.

These companies are focusing on research and development, sustainable sourcing, and new formulations. They are also emphasizing environment-friendly practices and product certifications to satisfy the increasing demand for natural and sustainable ingredients. For instance,



In 2021, Friesland Campina DMV expanded its production capacity for permeates at its facility in Veghel, the Netherlands.

In 2020, Lactalis Ingredients introduced a new whey permeate product with high solubility, suitable for various food and beverage applications. Lactalis Ingredients is expanding its presence in emerging markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, to tap into the growing demand for processed foods and nutritional products.



Leading Whey Permeate Brands



Lactalis Ingredients

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

Agro Complex

Agropur

Milk Specialities Global

Arion Dairy Products

Eurial Ingredients & Nutrition

Proliant Dairy Ingredients

ANCHAL DELIGHT FOODS PVT LTD

Numidia

Pure Valley Others

Browse full Report:

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Whey Permeate market presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the Whey Permeate market based on End Use (Food and Beverage (fermented products, milk beverages, desserts, cheese spread, dairy industry, bakery industry, chocolate and confectionary industry, instant soups and sauces, seasoning and snacks, vending mix and powder beverages, dry mixes), and Feed Application (pigs feed, pet food, as a filler for milk substitutes for calves, others)), Packaging (25 Kg Bag, and Big Bags (In Bulk)) across various regions.

Key Segments of Market Report

By End Use:

As per end use, the market has been categorized into Food and Beverage (fermented products, milk beverages, desserts, cheese spread, dairy industry, bakery industry, chocolate and confectionary industry, instant soups and sauces, seasoning and snacks, vending mix and powder beverages, dry mixes), and Feed Application (pigs feed, pet food, as a filler for milk substitutes for calves, others)

By Packaging:

This segment is further categorized into 25 Kg Bag, and Big Bags (In Bulk)

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights (FMI) helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analysed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

