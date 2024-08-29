The Alignment Studio Announces Launch Of Women’S Health Physiotherapy Services In Melbourne

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Melbourne, VIC, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alignment Studio, a business offering what is locally regarded as the Best Physiotherapy Services In Melbourne, is happy to announce the launch of its women's Physiotherapy Services In Melbourne . These services are designed to optimise and enhance women's wellbeing from top to toe with a range of effective, evidence-based treatments.

Prioritising a caring and collaborative approach, The Alignment Studio's new women's health physiotherapy services in Melbourne focus on pelvic health concerns through the stages of early adulthood, from pregnancy and childbirth to menopause and beyond. With the expertise of a skilled women's health physiotherapist who can assist with women's health conditions, such as stress incontinence, pregnancy-related pelvic joint pain and a range of bladder symptoms, the top wellness studio combines a caring approach with effective techniques to provide lasting solutions and fast relief.

“If you want to enhance your recovery from pregnancy and childbirth or suffer from pelvic health issues, our skilled and compassionate Melbourne physiotherapy team can help,” said a spokesperson for The Alignment Studio.“Conveniently based in cutting-edge facilities in CBD, we offer a holistic approach to wellbeing with progressive physiotherapy treatment techniques and a level of care that sets us apart.”

With the Best Physiotherapy Services In Melbourne, The Alignment Studio works tirelessly with clients to understand and pinpoint the root cause of their pain or mobility issues to provide personalised treatment and self-management plans to accelerate their recovery.

The highly rated physiotherapy studio's women's health services are led by TAS physio Nursah Dikmen, who was previously running her own practice in Türkiye and specialises in pelvic floor rehabilitation and sexual health therapy for women, as well as musculoskeletal injury and Clinical Pilates.

From traditional physiotherapy, such as clinical Pilates, nutrition and health coaching, and remedial massage melbourne , to additional services available to women, including Prenatal Physiotherapy Screening, Postnatal Physiotherapy Assessment, core muscle training, bladder retraining, and Real-Time Ultrasound for visual biofeedback, The Alignment Studio helps clients reach their movement goals and prevent new injury.

In addition to its treatment and wellness services, The Alignment Studio also emphasises offering clients customised advice and education on their mobility issues or injuries. From prescribing at-home exercises to taking you through a Clinical Pilates rehab program, the specialists are physiotherapy experts dedicated to enhancing a client's physical function, performance, and overall wellbeing.

Whether individuals are struggling with pelvic pain, bladder or bowel issues, sexual dysfunction or need support during or after pregnancy, The Alignment Studio has an experienced team and personalised approach to identify the cause of concerns, provide expert, embarrassment-free treatment, and improve clients' quality of life.

The Alignment Studio invites those searching for an effective solution to ease their pain, injury or mobility issue to book an appointment with its professional physiotherapy team today via the contact form on its website.

About The Alignment Studio

Established in 2019, The Alignment Studio Physiotherapy Melbourne offers the city's most progressive and integrated wellness destination, providing clients with physiotherapy, Pilates, remedial massage, nutrition, podiatry, and women's health under one roof. With a cutting-edge studio, over 25 years of experience and a qualified team of physios and health professionals, The Alignment Studio Physiotherapy Melbourne is renowned for relieving pain and delivering the tools needed for long-term results.

