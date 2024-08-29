Logistics Automation Market To Reach USD 91.58 Billion By 2032 Amidst Rising Demand For Efficient Supply Chain Solutions | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The demand for efficient management is fueling a surge in the adoption of logistics technologies. Pune, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logistics Automation Size Analysis: “ The Logistics Automation Market , valued at USD 33.32 Billion in 2023, is expected to reach USD 91.58 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.93% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. ” The logistics automation market is experiencing a surge driven by the increasing demand for efficiency and accuracy in supply chain operations. With the rapid rise of e-commerce, businesses are under pressure to deliver products faster and more accurately, leading to the adoption of automated logistics solutions. These technologies not only streamline the supply chain but also reduce operational costs, improve inventory management, and enhance overall productivity. The integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics is further fueling the market's expansion. However, challenges such as high initial investment costs and complexities in integrating these systems with existing infrastructure may hinder market growth to some extent. Nonetheless, the ongoing innovations and rising adoption across various industries, including retail, e-commerce, and healthcare, are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Market Size in 2023: US$ 33.32 Bn
Market Size by 2032: US$ 91.58 Bn
CAGR: 11.93% From 2024 to 2032
Base Year: 2023
Forecast Period: 2024-2032
Historical Data: 2020-2022
Key Growth Drivers:
.The cost of implementing automation technologies can be substantial, posing a barrier for smaller businesses.
.There is a lack of trained professionals to manage and operate advanced automation systems.
.Absence of uniform regulatory guidelines.
.Integrating automation systems into existing infrastructure and processes can be difficult and disruptive

.There is a lack of trained professionals to manage and operate advanced automation systems.

.Absence of uniform regulatory guidelines.

.Integrating automation systems into existing infrastructure and processes can be difficult and disruptive

Hardware Dominated 2023 Logistics Automation Market; Software Segment Set for Rapid Growth

The hardware segment dominated the logistics automation market in 2023, capturing a maximum revenue share of 66.6%. This dominance is largely attributed to the widespread adoption of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), which are essential for efficient material handling and inventory management. ASRS systems, comprising storage racks, input/output systems, S/R equipment, and computer management systems, have become indispensable in large-scale warehouses and distribution centers, significantly enhancing storage efficiency and retrieval accuracy.

The software segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% throughout the forecast period. Within this segment, warehouse management software (WMS) is expected to be the fastest-growing solution. WMS automates critical warehouse processes, including inventory tracking, storage management, receiving, and workload planning, leading to enhanced efficiency and reduced operational costs. As businesses increasingly prioritize digital transformation, the demand for robust software solutions like WMS is projected to surge, driving the overall growth of the software segment.

Regional Analysis

Dominating Region: North America

North America dominated the logistics automation market in 2023, driven by the early adoption of advanced technologies and a strong focus on enhancing supply chain efficiency. The region's large-scale e-commerce industry, coupled with the presence of key market players, has led to significant investments in logistics automation solutions. Companies in the region are increasingly deploying automation technologies to streamline their operations, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction. Additionally, the implementation of stringent regulatory frameworks governing supply chain operations has further propelled the adoption of logistics automation solutions in North America.

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, fueled by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and the expansion of the e-commerce sector. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing substantial investments in logistics infrastructure, driven by the need to support the growing demand for faster and more reliable delivery services. The increasing focus on enhancing supply chain visibility and efficiency is encouraging businesses in the region to adopt logistics automation technologies. Furthermore, the rise of smart cities and advancements in IoT and AI technologies are expected to further accelerate market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Recent Developments



August 2023 : Honeywell International Inc. launched its new Smart Flexible Depalletizer, designed to automate the task of unloading products from pallets, reducing manual labor and increasing warehouse efficiency.

June 2023 : KION Group AG announced the expansion of its robotics portfolio with the launch of new autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, enhancing flexibility in logistics operations.

May 2023 : Toyota Material Handling unveiled its latest automated guided vehicles (AGVs) designed for heavy-duty logistics tasks, providing enhanced operational efficiency in large warehouses. March 2023 : Zebra Technologies introduced its new warehouse execution system (WES) software, which integrates with existing warehouse management systems to optimize order fulfillment processes.

Key Takeaways



The logistics automation market is poised for significant growth, with the global market expected to reach USD 91.58 billion by 2032.

The hardware component, particularly ASRS, dominated the market in 2023, while software solutions, especially WMS, are projected to experience the fastest growth.

North America led the market in 2023, driven by early technology adoption, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to rapid industrialization and e-commerce expansion. Recent developments in the market highlight the ongoing innovation and expansion of product portfolios by key industry players, ensuring continued growth and adoption of logistics automation solutions globally.

