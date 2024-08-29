Germany, UK conclude new treaty focused on trade, defence amid reset EU ties

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and newly appointed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced their intention to draft a treaty aimed at strengthening the bilateral relationship between their two countries. This initiative comes as Starmer seeks to "reset" the United Kingdom's relations with the European Union following the previous Conservative government’s departure. Scholz expressed his support for Starmer's ambition to renew and enhance ties with the EU, signaling Germany's willingness to engage positively with the new British administration.



Starmer, who assumed office in early July after his party’s victory over the Conservatives, has outlined his desire to mend relations with the EU, which have been strained by prolonged disputes over Brexit terms. He aims to finalize the treaty with Germany, Europe's largest economy, by the end of the year. The proposed agreement is set to be comprehensive, addressing various areas including trade, economics, defense, and other significant issues. This marks a substantial step towards revitalizing diplomatic and economic connections between the two nations.



In addition to their bilateral efforts, Scholz and Starmer, both strong supporters of Ukraine, have committed to maintaining their military assistance to the country. The two leaders also plan to develop a joint action plan to combat illegal immigration. Starmer's government faces ongoing challenges with managing migrant crossings across the Channel, but has recently abandoned a contentious Conservative policy to deport migrants to Rwanda.



