Media reports Durov detention increasing international Telegram downloads

(MENAFN) Following the arrest of Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, the global popularity of the messaging app has experienced a notable surge. According to a report by TechCrunch, which cites data from the market research firm Sensor Tower, there has been a significant increase in Telegram downloads worldwide. On August 26, the number of Telegram downloads on the saw a 4 percent rise from the previous day. In France, where Durov was detained over the weekend, the app climbed to the top position in the social networking category and secured the third spot among the most downloaded apps overall.



In the United States, Telegram made a notable ascent in the app charts, briefly reaching second place among non-gaming apps before settling back into the third position. This boost in rankings is indicative of the app's increased visibility and user interest following Durov’s arrest. The App Store rankings are influenced by various factors including the number of installs and download velocity, which contribute to an app’s overall ranking.



Furthermore, data from Appfigures, as reported by TechCrunch, shows that Telegram only climbed to second place in the US social networking charts around 3am EST on Monday. This suggests that the impact of Durov’s arrest on Telegram’s download numbers might still be unfolding, and the surge in popularity could potentially be transient.



In a related development, French prosecutors have revealed potential charges against Pavel Durov. The Russian entrepreneur, who also holds French, United Arab Emirates, and St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship, was detained at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday. A French judge has extended Durov’s detention twice, with the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office indicating that his arrest is part of a broader criminal investigation into an unnamed individual. The charges Durov could face range from complicity in drug trafficking and money laundering to facilitating the distribution of child pornography.

MENAFN29082024000045015687ID1108615264