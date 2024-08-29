Harris hires Egyptian-American lawyer to enhance outreach to Arab-American voters

(MENAFN) Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign has announced the appointment of Brenda Abdel-Al, an Egyptian-American lawyer and former Department of Homeland Security official, to strengthen outreach to Arab-American voters. This move comes as part of an effort to engage a community that could be pivotal in key battleground states for the upcoming November 5 elections. Abdel-Al will focus on mobilizing support from Arab-Americans who are discontented with U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza. Harris’s campaign has also previously enlisted Afghan-American lawyer Nasrina Barkzi to connect with Muslim American voters.



As Harris faces a competitive race against Republican nominee Donald Trump, the influence of Muslim and Arab American voters in swing states like Michigan is becoming increasingly significant. Michigan has recently seen protests related to the Gaza conflict, underscoring the need for Harris to address these voters’ concerns. In the 2020 elections, President Joe Biden secured a significant portion of the Arab and Muslim vote, but his continued support for Israel, despite the high casualties in Gaza, led to some disillusionment within the community. This dissatisfaction has manifested in a movement to vote “uncommitted” in the Democratic primary.



Harris is scheduled to visit Michigan next week, where there is a substantial Muslim and Arab American population. In the state’s primary, over 100,000 voters opted for “uncommitted” rather than supporting Biden. Some activists are placing the responsibility for the Biden administration's stance on Israel and Gaza squarely on Harris, accusing her of failing to address the status quo changes sought by pro-Palestinian advocates. With pro-Gaza voters unlikely to turn to Trump, some have initiated the “Dump Harris” campaign, urging support for candidates outside the traditional Democratic and Republican parties. Abdel-Al, who previously served as chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Civil Rights, brings a unique perspective to this role, having grown up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and having engaged in Middle Eastern culinary arts.



