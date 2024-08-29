Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces Lucyd Smart Eyewear Now Sold On Target

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY ; LUCYW), the developer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, today announced that its Lucyd Lyte frames are now being sold on Target.

Emmanuel Ogbah, Linebacker of the Miami Dolphins & Lucyd Brand Ambassador, Sporting the Jupiter XL Frame Available on Target. Image Courtesy of Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

In a major move to increase its U.S. market presence, Innovative Eyewear's cutting-edge smart eyewear collection, namely products from its marquee Lucyd® brand, are available on Target. The new assortment with one of the largest retailers in the United States represents a significant opportunity to bring the Company's innovative products to millions of potential customers nationwide.

The launch on Target underscores Innovative Eyewear's commitment to making smart eyewear accessible to everyone, further solidifying the Company's position as a leader in the wearable tech industry.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, said "Target is a long-time favorite retailer of mine, as well as millions of loyal customers in the US. Their focus on product quality, style and accessibility makes Target an ideal channel partner for our smart frames. We look forward to upgrading Target guests' eyewear."

View the Lucyd collection on Target .

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit .

