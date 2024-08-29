Via TRM Announces The Launch Of Via Academy: A New Online Learning Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Via TRM launches Via Academy, an on-demand training hub to empower international education partners with expert knowledge of Via's product suite.

- Vanessa Escoto, Director of Partner Services

BOULDER, CO, US, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Via TRM, a leading provider of innovative solutions for international education offices, is excited to announce the launch of Via Academy , an on-demand designed to enhance the onboarding experience and continuous learning for its partners. This new resource aims to reduce the time and effort required to train new employees while ensuring that users can fully leverage Via's suite of products.

Higher education institutions often face high turnover rates within international education offices, making the onboarding process for new employees a constant challenge. With Via Academy, new hires can now access comprehensive training resources at any time, eliminating the need for extensive one-on-one sessions and allowing international education offices to focus on their core mission.

“We are thrilled to introduce Via Academy as part of our ongoing commitment to the success of our partners,” said Vanessa Escoto, Director of Partner Services.“Our goal was to develop a resource that not only simplifies the onboarding process but also empowers our partners to continually improve their skills and knowledge. By offering 24/7 access to our comprehensive training materials, we're ensuring that our partners can make the most of our products, regardless of their schedule or experience level.”

The development of Via Academy underscores Via's dedication to providing cutting-edge international education solutions that address the unique needs of international educators. By leveraging LearnUpon as the learning management system (LMS) behind Via Academy, the platform offers a seamless, user-friendly experience that aligns with the fast-paced nature of higher education.

Via Academy is more than just a training tool; it's a strategic resource that empowers education offices to onboard new staff faster and maintain a high level of expertise across their teams. Whether users are new to Via TRM or seasoned administrators looking to stay current with the latest features, Via Academy provides the flexibility and depth needed to thrive.

_________________

About Via TRM

Via TRM is an end-to-end student mobility tracking system that helps institutions manage students from engagement, education abroad enrollment, travel compliance, and international retention. With a focus on empowering international education offices, Via TRM provides solutions that simplify and enhance the student experience.

For more information, please visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">viatrm

Nicole Neese

Via TRM

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.