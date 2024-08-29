Leader of Hamas operating abroad calls for revival of "martyrdom operations"

(MENAFN) Khaled Meshaal, the leader of Hamas operating abroad, has called for a revival of "martyrdom operations" as a strategic response to the increasing Israeli military actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. During a speech delivered via link at the annual "Eye on Al-Aqsa" report conference, Meshaal stressed the urgency of intensifying resistance efforts despite the severe conditions faced by Palestinians.



Meshaal discussed the intensification of resistance activities in the West Bank, asserting that the current climate demands a more aggressive approach. He emphasized, “Resistance operations in the West Bank are escalating under harsh conditions. We must return to martyrdom operations because the situation calls for an open and direct conflict. The enemy is engaging in an open conflict with us, and we must respond in kind.”



Criticizing the Israeli military’s expansive approach, Meshaal claimed that the conflict has been broadened to all fronts, targeting Palestinians indiscriminately. He urged the Palestinian people to take an active role in their own defense, stating, “The enemy has broadened the conflict to include everyone, whether we are fighting or not. The enemy's tactics are extreme, and it is crucial for us to match that with a resolute response.”



Meshaal also harshly criticized U.S. diplomatic efforts aimed at facilitating a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. He accused the United States of exacerbating the conflict by supplying Israel with “weapons of destruction” and hindering peace negotiations. “The U.S. has failed in its role as a mediator and instead supports the Zionist agenda, aligning with certain Western nations,” Meshaal contended. He further charged that recent U.S. actions and narratives are misleading and that America is complicit in the aggression rather than acting as an impartial mediator.



Concluding his address, Meshaal called for broad-based participation in resistance activities, urging all factions and individuals to contribute to the fight against what he referred to as the Zionist entity.

