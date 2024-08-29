Man Arrested For Stealing Jewellery Worth Rs 50 Lakh From Shop In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Aug 29 (IANS) Gurugram Police, on Thursday, arrested one person in connection with jewellery theft worth Rs 50 lakh at a jewellery shop in Sector 66 here.

According to the police, they received a complaint on Wednesday in which the complainant stated that in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, an unknown person stole jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh from his sister's jewellery shop located in Sector 66 in Gurugram.

Based on the complaint, a joint team of crime branches from Sector 40 and Sector 65 stations nabbed the accused, namely Sandeep (26), a native of Palwal, from Rajouri Garden, Delhi, on Thursday.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that he worked as a driver for about 52 days in July 2024 with the victim, but due to his bad behaviour, he was fired from the job. His (accused) mother was also suffering from cancer, due to which the accused had a debt of Rs 10 lakh. To pay the debt amount, the accused committed the crime," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.

The police team recovered the stolen jewellery, a bike and a hammer used in the crime from the possession of the accused.

"A case of theft has been registered against the accused at Sector 65 police station. Further proceedings into the matter are on. The accused will be taken on police remand for further legal proceedings," he said.

Kumar said that Gurugram Police have appealed to the public to ensure police verification before giving jobs to drivers, household helps, gardeners and others for safety purposes.