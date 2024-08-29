The U.S. weight loss dietary supplements market report contains exclusive data on 33 vendors. The U.S. weight loss dietary supplements market is highly competitive, with many players. The number of smaller and niche players in this market is growing significantly. Niche players often focus on a specific product type and innovating product offerings.

Companies in this market are continuously innovating to develop better and new products. It includes new dosage forms, new ingredients, and new flavors. With the rising competition among companies, the market is very price-competitive. This can lower the prices for consumers. The companies have to face profit margin pressure. The major players are Amway Corp, Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH & Co. KG, Glanbia PLC, Haleon, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., and Nestle SA.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Shift Towards Natural & Herbal Ingredients

The shift towards natural and herbal ingredients in weight loss dietary supplements is driven by consumer preferences, safety concerns, and perceived efficacy. Consumer preferences have shifted towards more natural and organic products across various products, including supplements. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and seeking products perceived as safer and more sustainable. There have been concerns over the safety and potential side effects of synthetic ingredients commonly found in traditional weight loss dietary supplements.

Natural and herbal ingredients are often considered safer alternatives with fewer adverse effects. Consumers are increasingly wary of artificial additives, fillers, and chemicals in products, leading them to seek cleaner and more natural alternatives. Natural and herbal ingredients are typically easier to understand and align with clean label preferences. Numerous natural ingredients are used in weight loss dietary supplements, each with its purported benefits. Ingredients such as green tea extract, garcinia cambogia, conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), glucomannan, apple cider vinegar, raspberry ketones, etc, are used in weight loss dietary supplements.

To cater to the changing preferences of consumers towards natural and herbal ingredients, many key vendors are offering weight loss dietary supplements by incorporating these ingredients. Nature's Way supplements glucomannan as a main ingredient derived from the konjac herb. Now, Foods offers a wide range of weight management products with natural ingredients such as apple cider vinegar, garcinia, etc.

Gummies are Gaining Traction

In the U.S.'s weight loss dietary supplements market, gummies and chewables have gained significant popularity, reflecting changing consumer preferences. This surge can be attributed to several key factors. Gummies and chewables offer a convenient and palatable alternative to traditional supplement formats like pills or capsules, which may be challenging for some individuals to swallow. Additionally, the availability of a wide range of flavors and formulations enhances the appeal of gummies and chewables, catering to diverse taste preferences and dietary needs.

Consumers' growing emphasis on wellness and self-care further fuels the demand for these enjoyable, user-friendly supplement options. Vendors are innovating to meet the evolving preferences of consumers, introducing innovative gummy and chewable formulations in the weight loss dietary supplements sector. These products offer convenience and flavor variety, aligning with the growing demand for natural and herbal ingredients. Xiwang Foodstuffs, Spring Valley, Puradrop, Shrink X, etc., are some vendors that provide weight loss dietary supplements.

Gummies are portable and easy to carry, making them ideal for on-the-go consumption. This convenience factor makes it easier for individuals to incorporate weight loss dietary supplements into their daily routines, whether at home, work, or traveling. Thus, consumers can enjoy their weight loss journey, which is why the popularity of weight loss gummies is increasing significantly.

Growing Obese Population

The expansion of the obese population serves as a significant catalyst propelling the expansion of the weight loss dietary supplements market. In recent years, it has emerged as a public health concern, contributing substantially to both mortality and morbidity rates worldwide. The escalating prevalence of obesity is anticipated to drive heightened demand for weight loss dietary supplements, as these products are increasingly embraced by individuals seeking healthier methods to manage their weight.

This rise in obesity rates has contributed to a growing demand for weight loss solutions, including supplements. Weight loss supplements offer a convenient and potentially effective solution for those looking to manage their weight more effectively. Weight loss supplements are readily available over the counter in pharmacies, health food stores, and online retailers. This accessibility makes it easier for individuals to obtain and use these products as part of their weight loss regimen.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Misleading Claims and Lack of Scientific Evidence

The misleading claims and lack of scientific evidence in the weight loss dietary supplements market encompass various aspects. Companies make exaggerated or false claims about the effectiveness of their products in aiding weight loss without sufficient scientific evidence to support these assertions. Some weight loss dietary supplements contain ingredients marketed as effective for weight loss but lack scientific evidence to validate their efficacy or safety.

INSIGHT BY AGE-GROUP TYPE

The U.S. weight loss dietary supplements market by age group is segmented into age group below 39, age group 40-59, and age group above 60. The below 39 segment dominates with the largest share as they actively engage in fitness activities due to the growing emphasis on fitness and wellness among younger demographics. This contributes to the popularity of weight loss dietary supplements among these individuals. Younger adults are often highly motivated to maximize their fitness efforts and achieve their desired outcomes, and they can perceive weight loss dietary supplements as potential aids in this journey.

INSIGHT BY GENDER TYPE

The U.S. weight loss dietary supplements market by gender type is categorized into males and females. The female population shows significant growth, with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Weight loss supplements are commonly used among females in the United States, with a significant portion of the female population opting for these products to support their weight management efforts.

There are several main reasons behind the use of weight loss dietary supplements among females in the U.S. Many women turn to weight loss dietary supplements as a complementary aid to their diet and exercise regimen. These supplements often contain ingredients purported to boost metabolism, suppress appetite, or enhance fat burning, which can help individuals achieve their weight loss goals more effectively, thus helping the segment's growth.

INSIGHT BY DOSAGE FORM TYPE

The capsules and soft segment hold the largest share of the U.S. weight loss dietary supplements market by dosage form type. The weight loss dietary supplements market has experienced a significant surge in popularity, with capsules and soft gels emerging as favored forms for consumption. This shift mirrors a growing interest among consumers in addressing weight-related concerns through supplementation. The portability and convenience of capsules and soft gels make them particularly appealing for those with busy lifestyles or travel commitments.

Capsules and soft gels are increasingly preferred due to their ease of ingestion. They can be conveniently swallowed with water, catering to individuals seeking simplicity in their weight loss regimen. Moreover, soft gels are often formulated to optimize the bioavailability of active ingredients, ensuring efficient absorption by the body for heightened efficacy. This results in a quicker onset of action and more consistent outcomes than alternative forms like tablets or powders.

INSIGHT BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL TYPE

The web-based/online retailers show prominent growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. Online retailers are instrumental in the U.S.'s weight loss dietary supplements market, providing consumers with easy access, convenience, and many product choices. These digital platforms facilitate a seamless shopping experience, enabling individuals to explore, compare, and procure weight loss dietary supplements from the comfort of their homes, which helps the market's growth.

The online marketplace offers weight loss dietary supplements from various brands, encompassing both mainstream and specialized products. Consumers enjoy access to a diverse range of supplements tailored to their needs. With web-based retailers operational round the clock, individuals can shop for weight loss dietary supplements at their leisure, regardless of time or location.

