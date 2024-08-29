Disney, Reliance win approval for USD8.5B merger to form India's largest entertainment company

(MENAFN) India's competition authority, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has given the green light to an USD8.5 billion merger between Disney and Reliance, subject to some voluntary adjustments. The approval was announced on the social media platform X, though the specific concessions or modifications agreed upon by the companies were not disclosed by the regulator. This merger marks a significant step in reshaping India's media and entertainment landscape, reflecting the intensifying competition in the sector.



According to a recent report, Disney and Reliance had proposed certain concessions to gain the CCI's approval for their merger. These adjustments were likely aimed at addressing any antitrust concerns and ensuring a smoother regulatory process. By merging their resources and expertise, Disney and Reliance aim to leverage their combined strengths to create a powerful entity in India's entertainment industry, capable of challenging the dominance of existing players.



The merger positions the newly formed company to compete more effectively with major global and local competitors, such as Sony, Netflix, and Amazon, as well as an extensive array of over 120 TV channels and streaming services. This strategic move is expected to significantly boost the companies' ability to capture a larger share of India’s rapidly growing digital and broadcast market. With the merger, Disney and Reliance are set to revolutionize the entertainment sector in India, providing a formidable alternative to existing media giants and enhancing content offerings to consumers.



