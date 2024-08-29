Zee 24 TAAS To Telecast 'Krushi Sanmaan' On 1St September 2024 To Showcase Cutting-Edge Agricultural Advances

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee 24 TAAS is thrilled to announce the telecast of 'Krushi Sanmaan', dedicated to honouring and encouraging farmers, the farming community, and institutions involved in agriculture. Scheduled to air on 1st September at 3.30 pm, the telecast will serve as a vital for policymakers, researchers, leaders, practitioners, and students to unite and explore the future of the and Food Processing sector.



Themed 'Celebrating Agricultural Excellence: Krushi Sanmaan 2024,' this conclave brought together leading voices in agriculture, including policymakers, researchers, industry leaders, and students, in a grand celebration of the sector's transformative impact. The upcoming episode telecast will showcase dynamic sessions where esteemed guests share their expertise and vision for advancing agricultural practices, enriching attendees' knowledge and fostering a culture of excellence within the farming community.



The on-ground Krushi Sanmaan 2024 conclave was honoured by the presence of Uday Samant, Minister of Industries, Government of Maharashtra, and other notable dignitaries. Their participation provided profound insights and discussions, underscoring the significant progress and potential within the agricultural sector. Uday Samant emphasized the importance of supporting and investing in technological advancements, increased efficiency, and sustainability to ensure the robustness and resilience of our agricultural sector. "With the collective efforts of our farmers, researchers, and industry leaders, we can achieve remarkable progress and set new standards for excellence in agriculture," he added.



Mr. Kamlesh Sutar, Officiating Editor of Zee 24 TAAS, highlighted the relevance of the upcoming telecast: "Krushi Sanmaan not only celebrates today's significant achievements but also charts the path forward for sustainable and technologically advanced farming practices. Zee 24 TAAS is honored to showcase these developments, providing a platform to amplify the remarkable progress being made in agriculture. Our commitment is to bring these stories of innovation and excellence to the forefront, inspiring continued support and enthusiasm for the sector's bright future and its crucial role in driving global agricultural advancements."



Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited, said , "Krushi Sanmaan exemplifies the remarkable strides in agriculture, showcasing innovations that are reshaping the industry. At Zee Media Corporation Limited, we are excited to highlight these achievements and support the industry's growth. Our focus is on celebrating innovation and driving the future of agriculture."



Special partners for the event included Naturecare Fertilisers Green Harvest, ODSF Agro Producer Company Limited, G K Energy Marketers Pvt. Ltd., Shree Agro Group, Agri Companion India, Purva Chemtech, and Greenfield Agrichem Industries. Their support was crucial in making the event a success, showcasing the latest advancements in agriculture and inspiring excellence within the farming community.



By bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders, the conclave fostered a collaborative environment aimed at addressing challenges and exploring opportunities in the agricultural and food processing sectors.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 18 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

