Legends League Cricket Final To Be Held In Srinagar; International Cricket Returns To Kashmir After 40 Years

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After a hiatus of four-decade, is making a comeback in Kashmir. The Legends League Cricket (LLC) final is scheduled to be held at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium. The will feature legendary Indian players like Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik, along with other renowned international stars. The opening leg of the Legends League Cricket, starting on September 20, will be held at the Barkatullah Khan in Jodhpur. A total of six teams will play 25 matches in Jodhpur. The player auction for the six teams will be held on Thursday (August 29).

The final match, scheduled for October 16, will be held at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. This marks the return of international cricket to Kashmir after 38 years. The last international cricket match held in Kashmir was a One Day International between India and Australia in 1986. Australia won that match by three wickets. Since then, no international matches have been played in Kashmir. While domestic tournaments have taken place, no international leagues or matches have been organized. Therefore, the Legends League Cricket is expected to mark a new beginning for cricket in Kashmir.

Raman Raheja, co-founder of Legends League Cricket, expressed his delight over Kashmir hosting the tournament. He stated that it's an opportunity for the people of Kashmir to witness live cricket in a stadium after 40 years. The previous season of the league saw 19 matches played, with organizers claiming viewership of over 180 million in India. Legends like Suresh Raina, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, and Ross Taylor participated in the previous edition.

Kashmir has only hosted two international cricket matches in its history, both ODIs held in Srinagar. The first match took place on October 13, 1983, between India and West Indies, with West Indies winning by 28 runs. In the second match, held in 1986, India faced defeat against Australia.



The Legends League Cricket presents a significant opportunity for the people of Kashmir to witness live cricket in a stadium after 38 years. It also provides a chance for the cricket legends to experience the beauty of Kashmir and the hospitality of its people.

