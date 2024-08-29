Delhi Bus Goes In Flames At Jagatpuri Area With Over 50 Passengers; All Rescued (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a dramatic incident on Thursday morning, a Delhi Corporation (DTC) low-floor bus was destroyed by fire in the Jagatpuri area of East Delhi. The bus, which was carrying about 50 passengers, was fully engulfed in flames but fortunately, no one was injured.

The fire broke out around 9:42 AM while the bus was en route to Seemapuri. A biker noticed smoke coming from the bus's engine and promptly alerted the driver. The driver acted swiftly, stopping the bus and evacuating all before the fire could spread further.



Three fire tenders from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) were dispatched to the scene shortly after the fire was reported. Station Officer Anoop Singh stated that the blaze was likely caused by a short circuit in the bus's air conditioning system. Firefighters managed to bring the flames under control, but the bus was left gutted.

The incident led to severe traffic congestion at the Jagatpuri traffic light, affecting the morning commute for many. Traffic police quickly intervened to manage the situation and restore normal traffic flow.

Eyewitness Surender Bhola described how the biker's quick action and the driver's prompt response prevented any injuries. "There were around 50 passengers on the bus, and all were safely rescued," Bhola confirmed.