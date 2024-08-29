Market value of Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway exceeds USD1T

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Warren Buffett's conglomerate achieved a significant milestone as its value surpassed USD1 trillion. At 9:55 a.m. EDT (1355 GMT), the company's stock was trading at USD466.39 per share, reflecting a daily gain of 1 percent, which pushed its market capitalization to the USD1 trillion mark. This achievement makes Berkshire Hathaway the first American publicly traded company outside the technology sector to reach such a valuation.



With this landmark, Berkshire Hathaway is now ranked eighth among the world's largest companies by market capitalization. It stands behind Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, which holds the seventh position with a market value of USD1.3 trillion. The ranking underscores Berkshire Hathaway's significant presence in the global financial landscape.



As of Wednesday, Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco occupies the sixth position with a market capitalization of nearly USD1.8 trillion, while e-commerce and technology firm Amazon is in fifth place, also with a market cap close to USD1.8 trillion. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is ranked fourth with just over USD2 trillion, while Microsoft holds the third spot with a market value of USD3 trillion.



The top two positions are held by American chipmaker Nvidia, which is valued at USD3.1 trillion, and Apple, which leads with a market capitalization exceeding USD3.4 trillion. This ranking highlights the dominance of technology companies in the highest echelons of global market valuations.

