TRU Simulation Delivers Beechcraft T-6C Operational Flight Trainer To Tunisian Air Force

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--TRU Simulation + Training Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company recently announced delivery of the Beechcraft T-6C Texan II Operational Flight Trainer (OFT) to the Tunisian Air Force. Additional items delivered with the OFT include a Computer Based Training (CBT) Lab with eight workstations, two Avionics Desktop Trainings (ADTs) and field services. The OFT will be the first device of its kind within the region and will support flight training needs at the Sfax Air Base in Sfax, Tunisia.

TRU Simulation, an affiliate of Textron Defense LLC , the manufacturer of the Beechcraft T-6C, designs, manufactures and delivers high-fidelity training devices and full-motion simulators for civil and defense customers.

“As the first TRU-built Beechcraft T-6C OFT in the region, this marks a significant milestone in TRU Simulation's commitment to advancing aviation training technology globally. The dedication and expertise of our team have been crucial in achieving this milestone, and I am immensely proud of their hard work and commitment to excellence,” said Jerry Messaris, vice president and general manager, TRU Simulation.“It is a privilege to commemorate the integration of the device into the Tunisian Air Force.”

The Beechcraft T-6C OFT equips pilots with procedural and instrument flight training across multiple scenarios and operations. Device features include a realistic cockpit with real aircraft hardware, a visual system with 70 degrees vertical by 270 degrees horizontal field of view, and a dynamic seat with onset and disturbance queues. The OFT will be used to train pilots and maintenance professionals following the delivery of all eight Beechcraft T-6C Texan II aircraft to the Tunisian Air Force.

About TRU Simulation

TRU Simulation + Training Inc., an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc., is a leading provider of high-fidelity training devices and full-motion simulators for the aviation industry. With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, TRU Simulation has been at the forefront of flight simulation technology for over a decade. Our customized simulator solutions empower pilots to navigate the skies confidently, while our state-of-the-art technology ensures safe and realistic training experiences. For more information, visit .

About Textron Aviation Defense LLC

With a legacy of thousands of proven Beechcraft and Cessna Integrated Training Systems produced and missionized in America's Heartland since WWII, military customers turn to Textron Aviation Defense when they need airborne solutions for their critical missions. Provider of the world's foremost military flight trainer, Textron Aviation Defense equips militaries worldwide and leads in low acquisition, sustainment and training costs. The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II fleet of more than 1,000 aircraft has logged more than 5 million hours across two NATO military flight schools and thirteen countries since 2001. Textron Aviation Defense is a subsidiary of Textron Aviation Inc. For more information, visit | .

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit | | .

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation. For more information, visit:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink