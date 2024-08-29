Green Economy, Decarbonisation To Be Focus Of 2Nd Indonesia Sustainability Forum

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, Aug 29 (IANS) Indonesia, through its Coordinating of Maritime Affairs and Investment, will host the 2nd Indonesia Sustainability Forum (ISF) at the Jakarta Center on September 5-6.

The event is expected to draw nearly 9,000 delegates from around the world, making it the second-largest climate-related event in the Asia-Pacific region after COP29 in Azerbaijan last November.

The forum will bring together world leaders, CEOs, and sustainability experts to discuss strategies for advancing the green while promoting decarbonisation efforts, Xinhua news agency reported.

Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan told a press conference on Thursday that the forum aimed to produce agreements on how to build green industries through down streaming, green electricity, and mineral processing while balancing decarbonisation and saving the environment.

This includes actions related to the use of renewable energy sources and waste management.

"This is an important forum to show the world Indonesia's leadership and initiative for sustainable development. Indonesia has become a success model in sustainability improvement, including through our nickel down streaming, The forum must be followed by real follow-ups," Pandjaitan said.

The ministry's Deputy for Infrastructure and Transportation Coordination Rachmat Kaimuddin said that as of Thursday, more than 8,000 participants had registered, including high-level officials from Malaysia, Singapore, and the Vatican.

He said the event would present 10 plenary sessions, 15 thematic discussion sessions, and some roundtable discussions where the participants would discuss how to align economic growth and build a green industry through new and renewable energy sources, as well as to protect the environment from air pollution and waste management.

"The forum will highlight five main pillars: green economy, energy transition, nature conservation and biodiversity, sustainable lifestyles, and ocean economy," Kaimuddin said.