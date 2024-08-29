Bengaluru: Trolley Operator Stabbed To Death At Kempegowda Airport Over Alleged Affair; Probe Underway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking incident at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday evening, a 45-year-old trolley operator was brutally stabbed to death over an alleged affair. The victim, identified as Ramakrishna, a resident of Yelahanka, was attacked while he was arranging trolleys near the entrance of Terminal 1.

Police have detained a suspect, Ramesh, who hails from Madhugiri in Tumakuru district. According to authorities, Ramesh claimed that he killed Ramakrishna because of an alleged affair Ramakrishna had with Ramesh's wife in 2021. The affair reportedly caused a rift between Ramesh and his wife, leading to their separation.

The murder occurred at around 7:15 PM when Ramesh, who had been waiting for Ramakrishna, confronted him near the airport entrance. Ramesh stabbed Ramakrishna multiple times in the stomach and chest, causing him to collapse. Witnesses reported that after the attack, Ramesh sat beside the dying man, openly confessing to the murder and stating that he would surrender to the police. However, airport security had already alerted the authorities.

A police officer reported that Ramesh accused Ramakrishna of having an affair with his wife in 2021, which caused marital problems. Since then, Ramesh and his wife have been living separately.

Ramesh had arrived at the airport with a photo of Ramakrishna and had asked security personnel about his whereabouts. Once he spotted Ramakrishna, who was pushing trolleys, Ramesh attacked him in a fit of rage, according to the police. The Kempegowda International Airport police quickly arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the incident. They are gathering evidence and statements from witnesses to build a case.