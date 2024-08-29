Samsung Delivers Exceptional Laundry Efficiency And Convenience With The New Bespoke AI Laundry Combotm Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 August 2024 - Singapore expanded their range of laundry solutions with the new Bespoke AI Laundry ComboTM, its first All-in-One laundry solution that integrates a large capacity washer, a Heatpump dryer and AI to deliver exceptional efficiency and convenience. As the first Samsung combo appliance to use Heatpump in place of the condensing method for laundry drying, the Bespoke AI Laundry ComboTM dries clothes at low temperatures to prevent fabric shrinkage, while saving time1 and energy2. The combo's various AI features also help to take the guesswork out of laundry permutations to make daily housework more convenient for homeowners.





Samsung's Bespoke AI Laundry ComboTM is an All-in-One washer and dryer that offers a one-stop, time-saving laundry solution

"The latest addition to our Bespoke AI lineup strengthens Samsung's commitment to deliver an intuitive and connective home experience to homeowners. Samsung's AI-integrated appliances offer intelligent support for homeowners to help them do less and enjoy more. The new Bespoke AI Laundry ComboTM will not only redefine daily laundry routines, it will revolutionise the home laundry experience by making the process more intelligent, efficient and environmentally conscious for homeowners and their families," said Gavin Yeong, Head of Digital Appliances, Samsung Electronics Singapore.



All-in-One Laundry Solution with Heatpump Technology



As an All-in-One laundry solution, the Bespoke AI Laundry ComboTM is capable of washing and drying more clothes in a single load, eliminating the need to transfer large amounts of wet clothes from the washer to a separate dryer. With a large capacity drum that washes up to 25kg and dries up to 15kg of laundry, the combo makes daily laundry a breeze for homeowners.





The Bespoke AI Laundry ComboTM uses Heatpump Technology to dry clothes at low temperatures to prevent fabric shrinkage, while saving time and energy

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo TM uses Heatpump Technology to enhance the drying performance by improving the efficiency of the internal air circulation, using less energy and preventing fabric shrinkage. Equipped with an especially large heat exchanger, the Bespoke AI Laundry ComboTM is able to reduce drying times by up to 60%1 and energy usage by up to 75%2 with Heatpump Technology .



AI-powered Efficiency and Convenience



The Bespoke AI Laundry ComboTM is equipped with AI Home 3, a 7-inch LCD display that serves as an intuitive control centre for homeowners to manage their laundry in a simple manner. Besides enabling a flexible control experience for users to quickly select functions and adjust settings, AI Home personalises homeowners' washing and drying cycles by remembering users' habits and suggesting cycles using machine learning. Once the cycle is complete, AI Home provides an energy and water consumption report through the SmartThings app4. AI Home also incorporates multi-tasking features, enabling homeowners to take calls, set alarms and access entertainment content, while monitoring the status of all the connected appliances within their home.





AI Home is the 7" LCD Display that lets homeowners control their appliance intuitively with their fingers.

Featuring AI Wash 5 and AI Dry 5 functions, the Bespoke AI Laundry ComboTM uses sensors to adjust the washing and drying performance of each load to enable more thorough and efficient6 laundry cycles. With AI Wash , the weight, type of fabric and soiling level of each load can be automatically detected for the machine to dispense the right amount of water and detergent for each wash cycle. It also continuously adjusts the soaking, rinsing and spinning times to achieve the optimal wash cycles automatically. After the washing cycle is complete, the AI Dry feature automatically adjusts the drying process based on the weight and moisture content for each load, saving homeowners' time and energy.



Saving Time with Every Wash



Equipped with the Super Speed cycle feature, users can finish a single clean and dry cycle in just 98 minutes7. This means that a washing load can be completed in 28 minutes8 and a drying cycle can be completed in 70 minutes9, giving homeowners greater time savings with every wash.



The Bespoke AI Laundry ComboTM is also equipped with the Auto Open Door feature. At the end of each cycle, the appliance's door automatically opens to allow humid air to escape the drum and prevents water buildup on the door diaphragm. This prevents a musty odour from developing in the event that homeowners do not open the door immediately after each laundry cycle.



Tailored Care For Different Fabrics



Homeowners can expect a more thorough wash with AI Ecobubble TM10, a technology that dissolves detergent to create a thick cleansing foam that penetrates fabrics11 for a deeper clean. It can also detect the type of fabric to optimise the amount of bubbles and washing time on AI Wash & Dry cycles. The powerful Speed Spray system then rinses away dirt and detergent residue quickly, ensuring a thorough clean while being gentle on fabrics12.



With the Flex Auto Dispense System , appropriate amounts of detergent and softener are automatically dispensed for every wash cycle, alleviating the need for homeowners to estimate the right amount for each load. The Flex Auto Dispense System consists of two containers to hold detergent and softener13, while providing the flexibility for homeowners to designate their preferred compartments for softener and detergent.



The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo TM also features a Less Microfiber Cycle mode, which adjusts the motor's revolution speed and washing intensiveness to help prevent synthetic clothes from shedding microfibers, reducing the amount of microfiber in the water drained from the washing machines by up to 60%14. This feature is developed with support from Ocean Wise Plastics Labs and Patagonia, as part of Samsung's efforts to reduce microplastics pollution from being discharged into waterways.



To ensure durability for long term use, the Bespoke AI Laundry ComboTM features the Digital Inverter Technology that utilises strong magnets for a quiet and powerful performance with enhanced energy efficiency. It also features the industry's longest warranty15 of 20 years on its high-quality motor, ensuring long-lasting performance.



Elevate Your Laundry Experience with SmartThings



The Bespoke AI Laundry ComboTM comes with Samsung SmartThings integration to elevate homeowners' laundry experience. Homeowners can tap on SmartThings Energy to monitor and manage energy use in real-time, receive monthly reports on energy consumption and set energy target alerts.



Within SmartThings Energy , homeowners can access AI Energy Mode to check their daily, weekly and monthly power consumption, and estimate their monthly electricity bill. When selected, it intelligently reduces energy use by up to 60% on washing, up to 30% on drying.



Homeowners can also check on their appliance's status and proactively address any maintenance needs with Home Care . The feature automatically notifies homeowners on parts that require replacement, while helping to diagnose and troubleshoot issues. The Clothing Care feature also enables homeowners to customise each cycle by taking a photo of their clothes' care labels and registering them under "My Closet".



Bespoke AI Laundry Options for Every Home



Besides the Bespoke AI Laundry ComboTM, Samsung also offers a range of Bespoke AITM Laundry options with varying capacities and features to suit every home. The range includes the Bespoke AITM Laundry with 11kg capacity for the washer and the washer dryer combo, as well as a 10kg capacity dryer model.



Availability and Pricing



The Bespoke AI Laundry ComboTM is available for pre-order from 29 August to 29 September 2024 at the Samsung Online Store and selected consumer electronics stores.



Details on the availability and pricing of the new Bespoke AI Laundry range are as follows:





Model

RRP

Bespoke AI Laundry ComboTM (25kg + 15kg)



WD25DB8995BZSP

Pre-order price: $4,699

(comes with choice of either a complimentary pedestal OR 1 year worth of Persil detergent)



Usual price:

$5,499

Bespoke AITM Laundry Washer Dryer Combo (11kg + 7kg)



WD11DB9B84GDSP

$2,149

Bespoke AITM Laundry Washer (11kg)



WW11DB9B84GDSP

$1,949

Bespoke AITM Laundry Dryer (10kg)



DV10DB94A0GDSP

$2,199



Model Code

WD25DB8995BZSP

Bespoke AI Laundry ComboTM (25kg + 15kg)

Capacity

Washing Capacity

25kg

Drying Capacity

15kg

Design

Colour

Dark Silver Steel

Door

Black deco + glass

Panel Display

7" Touch LCD

Performance

Water Efficiency (WELS)

4 Ticks

Feature

AI Wash & Dry

Yes

Air Wash

Yes

Spin Speed

1100 rpm

Bubble Soak

Yes

Bubble technology

Yes

Motor

DIT

VRT

VRT+

Auto Dispense

Yes

Interior Drum Light

Yes

Language Setting

Yes

Smart Things

Yes

Smart Control

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Door Lock

Yes

Drum Clean+

Yes

Drum type

Swirl+

Steam

Yes

Super Speed

Yes

Auto Open Door

Yes

Self Dry

Yes

Voice Enabled

Yes

Cycle

AI Wash & Dry

Yes

Air Bedding Care

Yes

Baby Care

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Cool Air

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Denim

Yes

Down Jacket Care

Yes

Less Microfiber

Yes

Pet Care

Yes

Product Care

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Sanitise

Yes

Shirts

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Super Speed

Yes

Time Dry

Yes

Towels

Yes

Wool

Yes

Option List

Smart Control, Bubble Soak, Add Garments, DrumLight, Dose Per Wash, Dose Per Rinse, Delay End, Child Lock, Alarm Off, Dry prep.

Setting List

AI Pattern, Language, Calibration, Adjust Display Brightness, Adjust Volume, Change on/off sound, Change task ending sound, System Reset

Physical Specifications

Net Dimension (WxHxD)

686 x 1110 x 875 mm

Net Weight

147 kg

Gross Dimension (WxHxD)

746 x 1250 x 915 mm

Gross Weight

152 kg

Smart

WiFi Embedded

Yes

App Connectivity

SmartThings App Support

Yes



Model Code

WD11DB9B84GDSP

Bespoke AITM Laundry Washer Dryer Combo (11kg + 7kg)

Capacity

Washing Capacity

11kg

Drying Capacity

7kg

Design

Colour

Dark Silver Steel

Door

Tempered Glass Door

Panel Display

7" Touch LCD

Performance

Water Efficiency (WELS)

4 Ticks

Feature

AI Control

Yes

AI Wash

Yes

AI EcoBubble

Yes

AI Energy Mode

Yes

QuickDrive

Yes

Air Wash

Yes

Spin Speed

1400 rpm

Bubble Soak

Yes

Bubble technology

Yes

Motor

DIT

Auto Dispense

Yes

Smart Control

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Drum Clean+

Yes

Drum type

Swirl

Hot/Cold Water Inlet

Cold

Intensive

Yes

My Cycle

Yes

Pre Wash

Yes

Steam

Yes

Super Speed

Yes

Time Dry

Yes

Cycle

AI Wash

Yes

Air Wash

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Colours

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Drain/Spin

Yes

Drum Clean+

Yes

E Cotton

Yes

Less Microfiber

Yes

Outdoor

Yes

Pet Care

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Shirts

Yes

Silent Wash

Yes

Super Eco Wash

Yes

Super Speed

Yes

Synthetics

Yes

Towels

Yes

Wash+Dry

Yes

Wool

Yes

Cotton Dry

Yes

Synthetics Dry

Yes

15' Quick Wash

Yes

Hygiene Steam

Yes

Physical Specifications

Net Dimension (WxHxD)

600 x 850 x 550 mm

Net Weight

78 kg

Gross Dimension (WxHxD)

683 x 890 x 701 mm

Gross Weight

82 kg

Smart

WiFi Embedded

Yes

App Connectivity

SmartThings App Support

Yes



Model Code

WW11DB9B84GDSP

Bespoke AITM Laundry Washer (11kg)

Capacity

Washing Capacity

11kg

Design

Colour

Dark Silver Steel

Door

Tempered Glass Door

Panel Display

7" Touch LCD

Performance

Water Efficiency (WELS)

4 Ticks

Feature

AI Control

Yes

AI Wash

Yes

AI EcoBubble

Yes

AI Energy Mode

Yes

QuickDrive

Yes

Auto Dispense

Yes

Bubble Soak

Yes

Bubble technology

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Drum Clean+

Yes

Drum type

Swirl

Hot/Cold Water Inlet

Cold

Intensive

Yes

Language Setting

Yes

Motor

DIT

My Cycle

Yes

Pre Wash

Yes

Quick Wash

Yes

Smart Control

Yes



Smart Things

Yes



Spin Speed

1400 rpm



StayClean Drawer

Yes



Steam

Yes



Super Speed

Yes

Cycle

AI Wash

Yes

Super Speed

Yes

15' Quick Wash

Yes

Activewear

Yes

Baby Care

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Cloudy Day

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Colours

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Drain/Spin

QuickDrive, Wrinkle Prevent, Dry Level, Dry Time, Damp Alert, Smart Control, Drum Light, Child Lock, Sound Off, Calibration

Drum Clean+

Yes

E Cotton

Yes

Hygiene Steam

Yes

Jeans

Yes

Less Microfiber

Yes

Outdoor

Yes

Pet Care Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Shirts

Yes

Silent Wash

Yes

Super Eco Wash

Yes

Synthetics

Yes

Towels

Yes

Wool

Yes

Physical Specifications

Net Dimension (WxHxD)

600 x 850 x 550 mm

Net Weight

75 kg

Gross Dimension (WxHxD)

683 x 940 x 701 mm

Gross Weight

79 kg

Smart

WiFi Embedded

Yes

App Connectivity

SmartThings App Support

Yes



Model Code

DV10DB94A0GDSP

Bespoke AITM Laundry Dryer (10kg)

Capacity

Drying Capacity

10kg

Design

Colour

Dark Silver Steel

Door

Tempered Glass Door

Panel Display

7" Touch LCD

Performance

Type of Dryer

Heatpump

Energy Consumption (annual)

245 kWh / 5 Ticks

Feature

AI Control

Yes

AI Energy Mode

Yes

Interior Drum Light

Yes

AI Dry

Yes

QuickDrive

Yes

Motor

DIT

Compressor

Inverter

Smart Control

Yes

Reversible Door

No

Child Lock

Yes

Damp Alert

Yes

Drum type

Diamond

Dry Level

4 Levels

Drying Rack

Yes

Drying Time selector

Yes

Mixed Load Bell

Yes

Progress Indicator

Yes

Wrinkle Prevent

Yes

OptimalDry System

Yes

Smart Things

Yes

Cycle

AI Dry

Yes

Pet Care Dry

Yes

Cool Air

Yes

Iron Dry

Yes

Outdoor

Yes

Self Tub Dry

Yes

Time Dry

Yes

Towels

Yes

Warm Air

Yes

Wool

Yes

Option List

QuickDrive, Wrinkle Prevent, Dry Level, Dry Time, Damp Alert, Smart Control, Drum Light, Child Lock, Sound Off, Calibration

Air Refresh

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Quick Dry 35'

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Mixed Load

Yes

Shirts

Yes

Synthetics

Yes

Silent Dry

Yes

Super Speed

Yes

Hygiene Care

Yes

Downloaded

Yes

Physical Specifications

Net Dimension (WxHxD)

600 x 850 x 600 mm

Net Weight

53 kg

Gross Dimension (WxHxD)

680 x 1000 x 700 mm

Gross Weight

59 kg

Smart

WiFi Embedded

Yes

App Connectivity

SmartThings App Support

Yes



1Based on internal testing of the cycle time when drying an IEC 3kg load with Cotton cycle. Results: BESPOKE AI Laundry Combo model with a heat pump (WD21B6400KV) = 78 minutes vs. WD21B6400KV/** combo model with a condenser= 202 minutes, which is a reduction of 60%. Individual results may vary based on actual load contents.2Based on internal testing and verified by KATRI (Korea Apparel Testing Research Institute) of the cycle energy consumption when drying an IEC 3kg load with Cotton cycle.3Does not mean all services available on the AI Home are AI or generate information or outcomes using AI. The services/features that use deep learning models are limited to AI Smart Dial, AI Wash & Dry, and Voice enabled with Bixby. The learning models may be updated from time to time and may generate incomplete or incorrect information.4The SmartThings App is available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required.5Detection and sensing capabilities are based on our deep learning models trained using predefined set of data and may yield inaccurate or incorrect results. New datasets may be introduced to our learning models from time to time to enhance its accuracy6Based on AI-based algorithm and internal testing using the AI Wash & Dry cycle on an IEC 8lb load. A turbidity sensor operates for all weights, while fabric sensing operates for 8lbs and under. Actual results may vary depending on individual use.7Based on internal testing and verified by KATRI (Korea Apparel Testing Research Institute) of the cycle time when drying a DOE (50% cotton/50% polyester) 3kg load with a Super Speed cycle of WD25DB8995BZ model. The washing and drying cycle was completed in 98 minutes. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.8Wash in 28 minutes: Based on using a Super Speed cycle with an 10lb DOE (cotton 50% +polyester 50%) load. Individual results may vary based on actual load contents.9Dry in 70 minutes: Based on using a Super Speed cycle with an 10lb DOE (cotton 50% + polyester 50%) load with a Residual Moisture Content (RMC) of 48% after a wash cycle. Individual results may vary based on actual load contents.10AI EcobubbleTM's detection and sensing capabilities are available for AI Wash & Dry and Bedding cycles only and are based on our deep learning models trained using predefined set of data and may yield inaccurate or incorrect results. New datasets may be introduced to our learning models from time to time to enhance its accuracy.11Tested with EcobubbleTM vs. normal water-based detergent using the AHAM test.12Based on the Performance Lab Test report by Springboard Engineering on EMPA strips, comparing a normal detergent solution and bubble technology without mechanical action. Individual results may vary.13Expected number of loads: 1 compartment can hold general detergent for up to 17 loads. Flex compartment can hold one of the following: softener for up to 19 loads, general detergent for up to 15 loads or specialty detergent for up to 36 loads. If both compartments are used for detergent only, it can hold up to 32 loads.14Based on testing by the Ocean Wise Plastics Lab using a 2kg load of 100% polyester hoodies, comparing the Synthetics cycle on a Samsung conventional model 27" washing machine with Korean design and the Less Microfiber cycle. Results may vary depending on the actual clothes and usage conditions.15The 20-year parts warranty is only applicable to the inverter motor.