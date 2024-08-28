Dreamday PR & Affiliate Agency Announces Senior Vice President Taylor Osumi To Help Lead Its Next Wave Of Growth As It Doubles Down On Performance PR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dreamday , the pioneering, award-winning Performance PR agency renowned for partnering with category-defining brands, is excited to announce the appointment of Taylor Osumi as Senior Vice President. With a wealth of PR and marketing experience across multiple sectors, Taylor will be instrumental in expanding the agency's capabilities to further drive best-in-class results for clients.

Taylor has developed and executed 360-degree campaigns for brands in beauty, fashion, health and wellness, technology, food and beverage, and corporate communications. She has led PR efforts for a diverse range of companies, from startups to Fortune 500 brands such as Expedia, General Motors, LinkedIn, Kraft Natural Cheese, Therabody, Ritual, Parade Underwear, Kiva, Moon Juice, Frank Body, and more.



This strategic hire follows a period of rapid growth for Dreamday, which was just awarded #719 on Inc.'s list of the Fastest Growing Companies in America, with 600% 3-year growth. Dreamday also won Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in the PR & Communications category earlier this year.

As Senior Vice President, Taylor will help drive the agency's growth by expanding its client roster and ensuring continued success with existing clients. With over 15 years of experience, Taylor will be pivotal in broadening Dreamday's managed services and will contribute significantly to furthering Dreamday's position as the most notable Performance PR agency for consumer brands.

"Joining Dreamday is an incredible opportunity to be part of a forward-thinking agency that is redefining the industry as we know it," Osumi says . "I look forward to working closely with Lauren Kleinman and the passionate, dynamic team of publicists and affiliate marketers who make Dreamday so unique. Together, we will push boundaries, elevate our clients in fresh and impactful ways, and drive transformation across the industry."

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Taylor to Dreamday as our new SVP, a role that perfectly aligns with her remarkable expertise and leadership. The timing couldn't be more perfect-our professional journeys first intersected 7 years ago when Taylor led PR for the iconic DTC brand Ritual, where I was on the founding team leading marketing and partnerships. Taylor's strategic brilliance and visionary approach left a lasting impression on me, and I've eagerly followed her career ever since. Now, 7 years later, I can't imagine anyone better suited to drive our agency's growth, enhance our client strategies, and expand our service offerings. Taylor's leadership will undoubtedly propel Dreamday to new heights as we continue to deliver exceptional results for our beloved clients," said Lauren Kleinman, Founder and CEO of Dreamday.

Dreamday also welcomes Tatiana Sitaro as Senior PR Account Executive, Katie Raby as Senior Affiliate Account Manager, and Jake Leganski as VP of Affiliate to service the agency's growing roster of clients, which most recently includes ILIA , Bubble , Ring Concierge , Brodo , Autobrush , and Hydroviv .

About Dreamday: Founded in 2019 by Lauren Kleinman, Dreamday is trailblazing a new "Performance PR" category by combining traditional PR with affiliate marketing to drive measurable, data-driven results. Dreamday takes a synergistic approach to drive the highest quality and quantity of press and attributable revenue for clients. Dreamday has elevated brand recognition for cult-favorite companies, including Our Place, Brightland, Fly By Jing, Girlfriend Collective, Kitsch, ILIA, Ring Concierge, and Quince, and continues to help clients grow and thrive. Learn more about Dreamday at dreamday .

