Ukraine's Foreign Minister Discusses In Poland Interception Of Russian Missiles And Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, who is currently visiting Poland, met with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski in Olsztyn to discuss steps to intercept Russian drones and missiles.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister posted it on X , as reported by Ukrinform.

According to Dmytro Kuleba, both ministers focused on the issue of MIG jets and agreed on further steps to“create the possibility for Ukraine's neighbours to intercept from their territory Russian missiles and drones in the Ukrainian airspace.”

Ukraine's minister also added that he is“grateful to all Poles who support Ukraine since the first hours of Russia's full-scale war.”

“Together, we will defend freedom and security for our two countries, as well as for the whole of Europe,” he stressed.

In addition, Kuleba raised the need to establish a fully operational Ukrainian school in Warsaw. "Radek and I agreed to continue working on this issue. In this regard, we are also counting on Mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Tszaskowski", said Ukraine's top diplomat.

Photo: Dmytro Kuleba / X