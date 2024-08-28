The American Academy Of Implant Dentistry Wins Two Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence® Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, IL, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID), a leader in innovative and Development, has won two coveted Brandon Hall GroupTM Silver awards for excellence. AAID's new eLearning platform, Implant Institute, received Silver in the Best Learning Strategy category for“Advancing Implant Dentistry Education” and also in the Best Learning Implementation category for“Advancing the Implant Dentistry Learning Experience”.

The 2024 Brandon Hall GroupTM HCM Excellence Awards® recognizes best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work. View the complete list of winners .

Earlier this year, in collaboration with Simply Innovative Consulting LLC (SIC), the AAID unveiled the AAID Implant Institute, the leading provider of e-learning courses in oral implantology. Designed to meet dentists' evolving educational needs, Implant Institute brings together content from every level – from courses for dentists with little-to-no experience with dental implants, to expert-level education – all in one place. The AAID Implant Institute is poised to become the premier destination for e-learning courses in dental implantology. Designed with the evolving needs of practicing dentists in mind, the Institute offers a comprehensive curriculum catering to all experience levels.

“Whether you're a dentist with limited implant experience or a seasoned professional seeking to enhance your expertise, the AAID Implant Institute has something for you. Our course library encompasses a wide range of topics, from foundational concepts to advanced techniques, all delivered in a convenient and accessible online format,” said AAID's Director of Education and Credentialing, Jonathan Sprague.“The AAID Implant Institute is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional educational resources to the dental implant community. We believe this platform will empower dentists to continuously refine their skills and deliver the highest quality implant care to their patients,” he added.

Here are some key highlights of the AAID Implant Institute:



Content for All Levels: We offer courses specifically tailored to dentists with varying levels of implant experience.

Regularly Updated Content: New courses will be added frequently to ensure access to the latest advancements in the field.

Bite-sized Learning: Most courses are designed to be completed within 45-60 minutes, making them ideal for busy professionals.

Knowledge Reinforcement: Each course includes a post-session quiz and evaluation to solidify learning.

Continuing Education Credits: Upon completion of a course, participants are eligible to download a transcript and earn continuing education (CE) hours that can be applied towards fulfilling professional development requirements. Transcript Access: Users can easily view, download, and print all their past AAID conference transcripts.

The collaboration between the AAID and SIC focused on enhancing AAID's educational programs, developing a robust and forward-thinking strategy, and providing comprehensive technology; consulting from selection through implementation and launch. These efforts have elevated AAID's educational capabilities and set a benchmark in the industry for excellence in learning and development.

Diane Gaa, Founder and CEO of Simply Innovative Consulting LLC shared,“Winning the Silver Brandon Hall Group Awards highlights the exceptional dedication and teamwork between SIC and AAID staff in striving for excellence in learning. We deeply value our partnership with the AAID and are grateful for the support and collaboration that were instrumental in achieving this prestigious recognition.”

AAID and SIC look forward to continuing their collaboration, driving innovation, and setting new standards in educational excellence for implant dentistry.

“Excellence Award recipients have consistently demonstrated their commitment to employee growth and well-being through innovative human capital strategies. These organizations have implemented HCM programs that drive outstanding business results and create a positive and empowering work environment. Our rigorous evaluation process has confirmed these programs as industry-leading in their effectiveness and impact on employee satisfaction,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards program leader.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:



Alignment to their business need and environment

Program design, functionality, and delivery

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits

Excellence Award winners will continue to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, January 28-30, 2025, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners will also serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

About the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID)

In 1951, the AAID was the first organization in the United States to develop and improve dental implant methods. Today, after 70 years, the AAID is the leading organization of dentists devoted to providing dental implant treatment solutions. Its membership includes general dentists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, periodontists, prosthodontists, and others interested in the field of implant dentistry. As a membership organization, the AAID currently represents almost 4,000 dentists worldwide. Their credentialing program reinforces competency, ensuring the best care possible for the public. Contact the AAID at ... or 312-335-1550.

About Simply Innovative Consulting LLC

Simply Innovative Consulting LLC (SIC) is a consulting firm specializing in strategic planning, educational innovation, and technology implementation to help organizations achieve their goals.

About Brandon Hall GroupTM

Brandon Hall GroupTM is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall GroupTM to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, they have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. The HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the“Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. They are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

