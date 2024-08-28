Motiva Enterprises Advances Aromatics Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motiva announced today that it has advanced its aromatics project by executing a license for Honeywell UOP's aromatics technologies and is now undertaking engineering and design work. The project, planned for at Motiva's Complex in Arthur, Texas, will develop a world-scale aromatics unit to produce benzene and paraxylene, which are key building blocks for medical supplies, fabrics, and many other products common to daily life.

"The demand growth for petrochemical feedstocks is expected to continue to outpace that of gasoline and diesel, and assessing opportunities to expand our product portfolio is essential for addressing the world's future energy and petrochemical needs," said Jeff Rinker, Motiva President and CEO. "I'm pleased to announce that Motiva has begun the capital work necessary to expand our chemical footprint to enable Motiva to be an integral part of this growing market."

Rinker added that a final investment decision on the aromatics project will be dependent on final economics and regulatory approvals.

About Motiva

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Motiva refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products throughout the Americas. The company's Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex in Port Arthur, Texas, is comprised of North America's largest refinery with a total throughput of 720,000 barrels a day, the country's largest base oil plant, and an integrated chemical plant. Under exclusive, long-term brand licenses with Shell and Phillips 66 (for the 76® brand), Motiva's marketing operations supply branded fuel to more than 4,500 retail gasoline stations. Motiva is wholly owned by Aramco.

