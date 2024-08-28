Meat Substitute Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global meat substitute market is projected to expand from $6.46 billion in 2023 to $7.22 billion in 2024, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. Despite past challenges, the market is expected to surge to $11.32 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%, driven by a growing vegan population, increasing investments from major food corporations, and heightened consumer awareness around sustainable and healthy eating.

Surging Vegan Population Drives Demand for Innovative Meat Alternatives

The increasing vegan population is a major factor propelling the growth of the meat substitutes market. As more individuals opt for plant-based diets due to ethical, environmental, and health considerations, demand for meat alternatives has surged. The health risks associated with animal products, such as heart disease and high cholesterol, are prompting a shift towards vegan diets. According to the Plant-Based Foods Association, plant-based food sales saw a 6.2% increase in 2021, reflecting growing consumer interest in meat substitutes. This trend is set to continue as meat substitutes offer nutritious and convenient alternatives, making veganism more accessible.

Major Companies And Trends

Key players in the meat substitutes market are focusing on product innovation to meet rising consumer demand. For instance, The Mushroom Meat Company recently launched a new shredded beef alternative made from a blend of functional mushrooms and whole plants. This product aims to deliver a meat-like experience rich in nutrients, showcasing the industry's commitment to advancing alternative proteins.

In recent developments, companies like Cargill Incorporated, Nestle S.A., and Beyond Meat Inc. are at the forefront of innovation, exploring new meat alternatives and investing in technological advancements. Their efforts include expanding into new product categories and developing clean label, health-focused options.

Market Segments:

. Product Type: Tofu, Tempeh, Seitan, Quorn, Other Types

. Source: Plant-Based Protein, Mycoprotein, Soy-Based, Other Sources

. Form: Solid, Liquid

. Category: Refrigerated, Shelf Stable, Frozen

. Distribution Channel: Off-Trade, On-Trade

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading the Market

Europe was the largest region in the meat substitutes market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its leading position. The region's strong market presence reflects its early adoption of plant-based diets and supportive regulatory environment. Detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities can be found in the comprehensive report.

Meat Substitute Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Meat Substitute Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on meat substitute market size , meat substitute market drivers, meat substitute market size trends, meat substitute market major players, meat substitute market competitors' revenues, meat substitute market alternatives, meat substitute market pea protein, meat substitute market positioning, and meat substitute market growth across geographies. The meat substitute market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

