Steward Partners Celebrates Advisor Partners Named To 2024 Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors List

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, an employee-owned independent services firm specializing in comprehensive wealth management solutions, announces that three of its advisor partners have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK 2024 Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list. The annual ranking spotlights financial advisors under 40 years of age across the country with a minimum of four years' experience.

"I am incredibly proud to congratulate all three of our advisors on being recognized by Forbes/SHOOK," said Jim Gold, CEO of Steward Partners. "This recognition not only reflects their dedication to excellence and our clients' success but also underscores the importance of fostering young talent in our evolving industry. At Steward Partners, we believe that investing in the next generation of advisors is crucial to meeting the changing needs of our clients and ensuring the future of financial advisory. Our honorees are shining examples of this commitment, and we are excited to see their continued impact on our clients' financial futures."

Corey Briggs, CFP®, CIMA®, CEPA-Director of Wealth Planning, Wealth Manager, St. Louis, MO

Kyle Blackwell, CFP®, AAMS®-Managing Director, Wealth Manager, Easley, SC Matt Price, CFP®, CIMA®-Managing Director, Wealth Manager, Houston, TX

The 2024 Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list showcases over 1,600 leading professionals, collectively managing nearly $2.8 trillion in assets. All advisors featured were born in 1985 or later and have at least four years of experience in the industry. The ranking, created by SHOOK Research, is determined through a blend of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-depth interviews, revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #19 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2023. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $37 billion in client assets as of August 2024.

About Forbes | SHOOK

SHOOK considered advisors born in 1985 or later with a minimum of 4 years as an advisor. Advisors must have built their practices, led their teams, joined teams, and are viewed as future leaders, or a combination of both. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures: telephone and in-person interviews to measure best practices. Also reviewed are client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations, and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and audited performance reports are rare. Data provided by SHOOK®

Research, LLC. Data as of 3/31/24.

SHOOK's research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information, please see

.

SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

Securities are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC ("SPIS"), registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC ("SPIA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser. SPIS, SPIA, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Steward Partners.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including: assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

