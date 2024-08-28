Better Days Treatment Center In Anaheim Announces Top Residential Rehab Programs In Anaheim & Southern California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Anaheim, California – Better Days Center, a premier reality-based recovery facility helping individuals restore and renew their lives for lifelong sobriety, is excited to announce its top residential rehab programs in Anaheim and Southern California.

One of the popular types of substance abuse care, residential rehab, which is also known as inpatient rehab, is a course of treatment that involves patients moving into a verified treatment center for up to 3 months to help them focus solely on their recovery by removing them from their usual routines and environment.

The new residential rehab programs provided by Better Days Treatment Center are offered in a beautiful, luxurious location in Anaheim and provide patients access to a highly skilled team, personalized recovery methods, targeted therapy, and a variety of outdoor activities that enable individuals to not only engage in traditional healing methods but holistic practices too.

“Better Days Treatment Center is a rehab community that offers a safe, calm, and supportive environment for our residents to heal in,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.“When you stay with us, you won't have to worry about a thing beyond your recovery process. We understand your pain and are here to care for you every step of the way. Our custom-crafted treatment center is lavish yet cozy enough to feel like home.”

Boasting over 40 years of experience in providing industry-leading addiction treatment services, Better Days Treatment Center offers its effective reality-based recovery model in every program that uses residents' lived experiences as teaching moments for developing healthier life expectations.

This treatment is coupled with therapy sessions provided by trained professionals who help patients explore what has caused their addiction and learn how to deal with the problems associated in healthier ways. As well as individual therapy, Better Days Treatment Center also offers group sessions that empower patients to form relationships with and learn from people who have been dealing with similar problems, which also has been shown to have a positive impact on an individual's recovery.

The spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center continued,“For those who decide to pursue it, inpatient rehab is the main portion of their recovery plans. It's when you do the work that will prepare you to maintain your sobriety for the rest of your life.”

Better Days Treatment Center invites prospective patients to call (844) 991-3135 today to see if their insurance covers inpatient rehab and to receive a personalized recovery plan.

About Better Days Treatment Center

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

