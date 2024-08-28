Coolie Movie Update: Soubin Makes Tamil Debut Alongside Rajinikanth, Character Poster OUT
8/28/2024 10:23:57 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chennai: Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir is all set to make his debut in Tamil cinema with the upcoming film "Coolie", directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth in the lead role and his look has been revealed through a poster. The film's producers, Sun Pictures, released the character look poster of Soubin's role, Dayal, on social media.
In the poster, Soubin can be seen smoking a cigar and looking intense, hinting at a strong and possibly negative character. Although unconfirmed reports suggest that Dayal may have negative shades, it is confirmed that the character will be a pivotal one in the film.
"Coolie" marks a significant reunion, as Rajinikanth and Satyaraj will share screen space after 38 years. The two actors last appeared together in the 1986 film "Mr. Bharath".
The film boasts a talented technical team, with Malayali cinematographer Girish Gangadharan handling the camera and Anirudh composing the music. Produced by Sun Pictures, "Coolie" is expected to hit theaters early next year.
Soubin Shahir's entry into Tamil cinema with such a high-profile film is a significant milestone in his career, and fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release. With Lokesh Kanagaraj at the helm and Rajinikanth in the lead, "Coolie" is already generating immense buzz in the film industry.
