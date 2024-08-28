Top News On August 28: Nifty 50 Hits Fresh Record High, Prez On Kolkata Incident

(MENAFN- Live Mint) From Nifty 50 hitting fresh record high, to President Droupadi Murmu reacting to Kolkata rape-murder case, here are today's top stories.

Stock today: Nifty 50 hits fresh record high, ends in the green for 10th consecutive session

Stock market today: Nifty 50, the benchmark of the Indian stock market, reached a new all-time high of 25,129.60 on Wednesday, August 28, even as the index traded with modest gains throughout the session, continuing a trend seen in recent days. READ MORE

CCI gives nod to ₹70,350-crore Reliance-Disney India merger

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) announced on Wednesday that it has approved the $8.5 billion merger between Reliance Industries and Disney's Indian media assets, contingent upon specific voluntary modifications. READ MORE

ED fines DMK MP Jagathrakshakan and family ₹900 crore in FEMA case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said that a fine of ₹900 crore has been slapped in FEMA case against DMK MP Jagathrakshakan and family members. The Central probe agency said that assets worth ₹89 crore have been confiscated in a case related to the violation of foreign exchange rules. READ MORE

Agra, Gaya and ten other cities to be developed as industrial nodes, cabinet approves ₹28,602 crore. Full list here

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday, August 28, that the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved 12 industrial smart cities across India under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NIDCP). The government will invest ₹28,602 crore in this project. READ MORE

'Bill directly to employer': Zomato launches 'Zomato for Enterprise' for corporate food orders – all you need to know

Zomato, a leading food delivery app, has introduced a new feature called Zomato for Enterprise (ZFE), designed to facilitate business-related orders by corporate employees. Announcing the launch on X, formerly Twitter, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said the new feature will simplify company food expense management. According to Zomato, the service aims to ease the reimbursement process offered by corporates. READ MORE

Countless rapes forgotten since Nirbhaya: President Murmu reacts to Kolkata doctor rape-murder; says 'enough is enough'

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday reacted to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The President said countless rapes had been forgotten by society since the Nirbhaya incident, though a few drew nationwide attention and added that the 'collective amnesia' was obnoxious. READ MORE

Adani Enterprises launches ₹800 crore NCD issue with interest rates up to 9.90% and green shoe option. Check details

NCD Issue: Adani Enterprises Limited has launched a public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) valued at ₹1,000 each, aiming to raise ₹400 crore initially. The company has also included a green shoe option, allowing for an oversubscription of up to ₹400 crore, bringing the total potential issue size to ₹800 crore, as per an exchange filing. READ MORE