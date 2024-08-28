Shush Inc Signs GSMA Open Gateway MOU To Become Channel Partner And Accelerate Innovation In Network Authentication

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shush Inc., a leading provider of innovative Network Authentication solutions, is proud to announce its membership with the GSMA, a global organization dedicated to unifying the mobile ecosystem and driving innovation for positive business environments and societal change. Shush has solidified its work with the GSMA by signing an MOU to become a GSMA Open Gateway channel partnership. This agreement positions Shush as an industry-leading solution to all Mobile Network Operators consulting with the GSMA for strategic direction.

The GSMA represents mobile operators and organizations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries. Its vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity for the benefit of people, industry, and society. Through its Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach initiatives, the GSMA advances policy, addresses societal challenges, and promotes technology interoperability to ensure the mobile ecosystem thrives.

As a member of GSMA, Shush Inc. will contribute to advancing innovation and shaping the future of Network Authentication. By collaborating with industry leaders and participating in GSMA's initiatives and events, Shush Inc. aims to leverage its expertise in Network Authentication to drive positive impact and foster growth in the mobile ecosystem. Shush's Sherlock offering is both CAMARA and shortly anticipate being Open Gateway compliant, aligning with industry standards to ensure seamless integration and interoperability.

"We are beyond thrilled to join the GSMA and actively contribute to its mission of unlocking the full potential of Network Authentication," said Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & CEO of Shush Inc. "Our membership in the GSMA provides us with a unique opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders at the cutting edge of mobile technology. We are eager to harness our advanced Network Authentication solutions to drive groundbreaking innovation, bolster security, and foster a more connected, secure, and thriving mobile ecosystem. This partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to shaping the future of Network Authentication and making a profound, lasting impact on the industry."

"We are excited to welcome Shush Inc. as a new member of the GSMA," said Henry Calvert, Head of Networks at GSMA. "Their expertise in Network Authentication will be a valuable addition to our community as we work together to drive innovation to accelerate programmable networks for enterprise developers, through the GSMA Open Gateway initiative."

"Joining the GSMA marks a significant milestone for Shush Inc.," said Daryl Carlough, Co-Founder & CFO of Shush Inc. "We look forward to contributing our knowledge and experience to the GSMA community, fostering innovation, and helping to create a more secure and interconnected mobile environment."

"At Shush Inc., we are committed to accelerating Network Authentication time to market," said David Galante, Vice President of Customer Experience & Marketing of Shush Inc. "Our collaboration with the GSMA will enable us to stay at the forefront of industry developments and ensure that our offerings meet the evolving needs of mobile operators and their customers."

About Shush Inc.:

Shush Inc. is a leading provider of Network Authentication solutions dedicated to redefining convenience and reliability in the industry. With a focus on innovative authentication processes, Shush Inc. empowers Mobile Network Operators with robust Network Authentication solutions tailored to meet their unique needs. For media inquiries, please contact: ...

About GSMA:

The GSMA is a global organization unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop, and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organizations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today's biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world's largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.

