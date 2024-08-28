Tackling The Tax Reform: Brazil’S Banking Sector Braces For Impact

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's sector, already heavily taxed, anticipates further strain as the country's initiates a new tax reform.



This reform threatens to increase the burden on banks, which could erode their competitive standing.



Mario Leão, CEO of Santander Brazil, expressed a common concern among financial leaders during a recent conference. He noted that the sector is frequently viewed as a financial buffer for governmental fiscal imbalances.



He pointed out that banks currently endure a tax load nearing 50%, combining income tax and social contributions. The impending tax changes could push these costs even higher.



The reform specifically targets banking transactions with two new taxes, IBS and CBS, which could keep the sector's tax burden disproportionately high compared to other industries.







This scenario is likely to keep credit costs elevated, with taxes making up nearly 30% of the banking spread, as noted by the Brazilian Federation of Banks.

Navigating Brazil's Financial Landscape

Roberto Sallouti, CEO of BTG Pactual , highlights the uneven playing field created by differing regulatory standards between traditional banks and newer financial players like fintechs.



He argues for uniform regulations to maintain a healthy financial system, especially as digital banks grow.



Both CEOs acknowledge regulatory improvements that could benefit the sector, such as the Guarantees Framework, which simplifies credit processes for significant assets like vehicles and real estate.



Despite the challenges posed by the tax reform, the CEOs maintain a cautiously optimistic view of Brazil's macroeconomic environment. They see potential opportunities from foreign investment due to lower interest rates abroad.



Brazil's banking sector is navigating a period of potential upheaval with the new tax reform. It is balancing the impact of increased taxes against recent regulatory advancements and the broader economic outlook.



The outcome of these changes will be crucial in determining the future landscape of financial services in Brazil.

