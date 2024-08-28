Azergold Advances To 2Nd Phase Of Exploration At Tutxun Gold Deposit
"AzerGold" Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC) has commenced the
second phase of its geological research at the Tutxun Gold deposit
in the Kalbajar region, part of the Eastern Zangazur economic zone,
This phase follows the successful completion of preliminary
search and evaluation work over a 5,703-hectare area, which is part
of a larger 27,360-hectare site.
The ongoing second phase involves detailed drilling to estimate
ore volumes and conduct metallurgical studies to determine metal
extraction potential. Concurrently, efforts to clear mines and
unexploded ordnance in the Tutxun area continue, allowing for
staged geological surveys as land is cleared.
AzerGold is employing innovative exploration methods to mitigate
delays caused by land clearance. In 2022, the company utilized
non-invasive hyperspectral satellite imaging-a first for the
Caucasus region-covering 1,624 km2 across the Kalbajar and Lachin
regions. This technology has streamlined drilling operations by
reducing time and costs and facilitating more precise research.
The Tutxun deposit, situated in the Tutxun River basin-a right
tributary of the Tartarchay River-shows potential for gold, silver,
and possibly industrially significant copper mineralization based
on historical geological data from 1958-1990.
