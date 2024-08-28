Azergold Advances To 2Nd Phase Of Exploration At Tutxun Gold Deposit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

"AzerGold" Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC) has commenced the second phase of its geological research at the Tutxun deposit in the Kalbajar region, part of the Eastern Zangazur economic zone, Azernews reports.

This phase follows the successful completion of preliminary search and evaluation work over a 5,703-hectare area, which is part of a larger 27,360-hectare site.

The ongoing second phase involves detailed to estimate ore volumes and conduct metallurgical studies to determine metal extraction potential. Concurrently, efforts to clear mines and unexploded ordnance in the Tutxun area continue, allowing for staged geological surveys as land is cleared.

AzerGold is employing innovative exploration methods to mitigate delays caused by land clearance. In 2022, the company utilized non-invasive hyperspectral satellite imaging-a first for the Caucasus region-covering 1,624 km2 across the Kalbajar and Lachin regions. This technology has streamlined drilling operations by reducing time and costs and facilitating more precise research.

The Tutxun deposit, situated in the Tutxun River basin-a right tributary of the Tartarchay River-shows potential for gold, silver, and possibly industrially significant copper mineralization based on historical geological data from 1958-1990.