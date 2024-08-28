Stringent government regulations regarding food safety and quality control measures and fluctuating prices of raw materials such as dairy ingredients affect production costs. Furthermore, the increasing development of organic and clean-label cheese powder products for enhanced nutritional value and the introduction of novel flavors and blends to appeal to various regional palates are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for cheese powder market in the upcoming years.

Regional Insights

The American cheese powder market is driven by convenience, innovation, and the growing snack food industry. Consumers continue to seek out innovative flavors and demand healthier options, which has led to an increase in cheese-based product launches, such as alternative protein sources, low-fat alternatives, and functional snacks. Europe, the Middle East, and African countries have a long history of cheese production and consumption, creating a high presence of key players in the global cheese powder market.

EU countries are major producers of traditional cheeses for manufacturing premium cheese powders tailored to emerging consumer preferences. The APAC region, due to its large population and growing urbanization rates, represents a rise in convenience food consumption. Manufacturers in the APAC are also investing in research and development (R&D) efforts to create innovative cheese powder products tailored to specific regional preferences, further creating growth opportunities for the cheese powder market in the APAC.

Recent Developments

The Bel Group Partners with Climax Foods to Create Plant-based Cheese

The Bel Group partnered with biotech startup Climax Foods Inc. to develop plant-based cheese using data science and artificial intelligence (AI). Leveraging predictive analytics and AI technology, Climax Foods aims to create plant-based alternatives that closely mimic the texture, flavor, and nutritional density of animal-based products. The collaboration between Bel and Climax Foods represents a significant step toward meeting the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly food options.

Britannia Industries And French Cheese Maker Bel Group's Joint Venture To Offer World-Class Cheese Products To Indian Consumers

Britannia Industries Ltd. and Bel, the French cheese maker, joined forces to establish a collaborative venture to provide a wide range of cheese products to Indian consumers. The joint venture, Britannia Bel Foods Private Limited, offers products featuring the co-branded trademarks Britannia and the Laughing Cow. This strategic partnership between Britannia and Bel Group focuses on expanding the rapidly growing cheese category by introducing innovative products.

Kraft Heinz to sell powdered cheese business to Kerry Group for USD 107.5M

Kraft Heinz has agreed to sell its business-to-business powdered cheese manufacturing business to Kerry Group for USD 107.5 million. As part of this acquisition, Kerry Group took over Kraft Heinz's powdered cheese manufacturing facility in Albany, Minnesota, ensuring a smooth transition. This strategic move is in line with Kraft Heinz's portfolio tailoring strategy, which aims to focus on core businesses while allowing Kerry Group to expand its ingredients offerings.

Key Attributes: