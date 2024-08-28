(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cheese Powder market by Product (American Cheese, Blue Cheese, Cheddar), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Dressings & Spreads, Ready Meals & Dairy Food), End-User, Distribution channel - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cheese Powder Market size was estimated at USD 666.59 million in 2023, USD 736.45 million in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.57% to reach USD 1.34 billion by 2030.
It has wide applications in numerous food products, including snacks, bakery items, ready-to-eat meals, sauces & dips, dressings & seasonings, and confectionery. The increasing demand for convenience foods, the shift towards extended shelf life products, and growing awareness about health benefits associated with dairy product consumption increased the need for cheese powder.
Stringent government regulations regarding food safety and quality control measures and fluctuating prices of raw materials such as dairy ingredients affect production costs. Furthermore, the increasing development of organic and clean-label cheese powder products for enhanced nutritional value and the introduction of novel flavors and blends to appeal to various regional palates are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for cheese powder market in the upcoming years.
Regional Insights
The American cheese powder market is driven by convenience, innovation, and the growing snack food industry. Consumers continue to seek out innovative flavors and demand healthier options, which has led to an increase in cheese-based product launches, such as alternative protein sources, low-fat alternatives, and functional snacks. Europe, the Middle East, and African countries have a long history of cheese production and consumption, creating a high presence of key players in the global cheese powder market.
EU countries are major producers of traditional cheeses for manufacturing premium cheese powders tailored to emerging consumer preferences. The APAC region, due to its large population and growing urbanization rates, represents a rise in convenience food consumption. Manufacturers in the APAC are also investing in research and development (R&D) efforts to create innovative cheese powder products tailored to specific regional preferences, further creating growth opportunities for the cheese powder market in the APAC.
Recent Developments
The Bel Group Partners with Climax Foods to Create Plant-based Cheese
The Bel Group partnered with biotech startup Climax Foods Inc. to develop plant-based cheese using data science and artificial intelligence (AI). Leveraging predictive analytics and AI technology, Climax Foods aims to create plant-based alternatives that closely mimic the texture, flavor, and nutritional density of animal-based products. The collaboration between Bel and Climax Foods represents a significant step toward meeting the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly food options.
Britannia Industries And French Cheese Maker Bel Group's Joint Venture To Offer World-Class Cheese Products To Indian Consumers
Britannia Industries Ltd. and Bel, the French cheese maker, joined forces to establish a collaborative venture to provide a wide range of cheese products to Indian consumers. The joint venture, Britannia Bel Foods Private Limited, offers products featuring the co-branded trademarks Britannia and the Laughing Cow. This strategic partnership between Britannia and Bel Group focuses on expanding the rapidly growing cheese category by introducing innovative products.
Kraft Heinz to sell powdered cheese business to Kerry Group for USD 107.5M
Kraft Heinz has agreed to sell its business-to-business powdered cheese manufacturing business to Kerry Group for USD 107.5 million. As part of this acquisition, Kerry Group took over Kraft Heinz's powdered cheese manufacturing facility in Albany, Minnesota, ensuring a smooth transition. This strategic move is in line with Kraft Heinz's portfolio tailoring strategy, which aims to focus on core businesses while allowing Kerry Group to expand its ingredients offerings.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 196
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $736.45 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $1347.13 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 10.5%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Market Dynamics
Market Segmentation Analysis
Product: Wide use of mozzarella cheese powder in food manufacturing Application: Extensive use of cheese powder in bakery and confectionery sector End-User: Growing applications of cheese powder in the industrial sector for consistent product quality Distribution Channel: Increasing penetration of cheese powder in convenience stores and supermarkets
Market Drivers
Rapid growth of the ready to eat meal and fast food industry Increase in consumer spending and rapid urbanization leads to demand of convenience -based food Innovative product offerings under cheese segment
Market Restraints
High cost associated with the product
Market Opportunities
Advancement in cheese manufacturing methods Growing innovations in cheese blends and combination of natural flavours
Market Challenges
Increase obesity and heart disease incidences
Industry Insights
Market Disruption Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis Pricing Analysis Technology Analysis Patent Analysis Trade Analysis Regulatory Framework Analysis
Key Company Profiles
Aarkay Food Products Ltd. All American Foods Inc. Aum Agri Freeze Foods Commercial Creamery Company Dairy Farmers of America Inc. Hoosier Hill Farm LLC by Saco Foods Holdings, LLC Kanegrade Ltd. Kerry Group P.L.C. LAND O'LAKES, INC Rogue Creamery Saipro Biotech Private Limited Southwest Cheese Company, LLC Uhrenholt A/S
Market Segmentation & Coverage
Product
American Cheese Blue Cheese Cheddar Mozzarella Parmesan
Application
Bakery & Confectionery Dressings & Spreads Ready Meals & Dairy Food Sauces, Dips & Condiments Sweet & Savory Snacks
End-User
Household Industrial Distribution Channel
Retailers
Convenience stores Dollar stores Supermarkets Wholesalers
Region
Americas
Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas
Asia-Pacific
Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam
Europe, Middle East & Africa
Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom
Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.