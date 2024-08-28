OIC Holds 50Th Session Thursday To Discuss Pending Issues Namely Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation's 50th ministerial session will be held on Thursday to address pending issues namely the Palestinian cause and various other and economic topics.





The session, scheduled in the Cameroon capital Yaounde, is themed, "Overhauling infrastructure as a main means to combat poverty and tackle insecurity."





The OIC member states' foreign ministers will also look into issues related to sciences, technology, culture, social affairs, issues concerning women, youth and the elderly.





Hissein Taha, the OIC Secretary General, will address the inaugural session, shedding light on the OIC efforts to address problems and crises in the Arab world, namely the dangerous escalatory Israeli attacks in Palestine that have led to mounting tension across the Middle East.





Taha will brief the conferees about the organization's initiatives and projects since the 49th session, held in Nouakchott, the Mauritanian capital, in March 2023.





The OIC 50th ministerial session coincides with the 50the anniversary of the Cameroon's joining of the Islamic organization in 1974. (end)





