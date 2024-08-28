COVID-19 Vaccines Business Research Report 2024: Doses To Reach A Projected 4.2 Billion By 2025 - Global Market Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Vaccines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for COVID-19 Vaccines, estimated at 6.4 Billion Doses in the year 2023, is projected to reach 4.2 Billion Doses by 2025. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The report offers a detailed examination of the Global COVID-19 Vaccines Market, analyzing major geographic regions and market segments to deliver comprehensive insights. The report outlines the competitive landscape, highlighting the market presence of major players across various geographies, and delves into future trends and drivers that will shape the market's evolution. It also provides actionable insights to help identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Key questions addressed include how the global COVID-19 Vaccines market is expected to evolve by 2030, the primary drivers and restraints affecting the market, and which segments are projected to grow the most over the forecast period. Additionally, the report explores how market shares for different regions and segments will change by 2030, and identifies the leading players in the market along with their future prospects.
The report features comprehensive market data, including independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. It offers detailed regional insights into key markets such as the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It includes profiles of major companies active in the market and offers complimentary updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Economic Update COVID-19 Vaccines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) AN OVERVIEW OF COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT THE VARIOUS COVID-19 VIRUS VARIANTS mRNA: A NEW APPROACH TO MEDICINE mRNA Vaccine Marks Dawn of New Era of Vaccines & Medical Therapies RNA Technology: Benefits & Potential for Future Outbreaks Key Challenges Efforts to Target New Application Areas
MARKET DYNAMICS
Impact of Vaccine Passports on Reviving International Travel Developments Regarding Digital Certificates Expanding Demand for mRNA Vaccine Technologies: A Deep Dive Vaccine Companies Stress on Booster Dose Managing and Monitoring Vaccine Side Effects: Increasing Safety Vaccine Alliances Ensure Supplies for All Licensing and Partnership Deals Worldwide Propel Vaccine Production
VACCINES FOR KIDS
Kids: A Key to COVID-19 Controlling Efforts US FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 5-11 Years, and 12 to 15 Years Age Pfizer Approves Vaccine for Kids Aged 5-11 Years Oxford University Halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on Children over Perceived Safety Concerns COVID-19 Vaccine Spikevax Approved for Children aged 12 to 17 in EU
FOCUS ON THE FRONTRUNNERS
Moderna, Inc. (USA) Pfizer Inc./BioNTech (US/Germany) AstraZeneca/University of Oxford (The UK) Johnson & Johnson (USA) CanSino Biologics, Inc. (China) China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm) (China) Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (China) Novavax, Inc. (USA) Inovio Pharmaceuticals (USA) Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline (France/UK)
KEY VACCINE TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS
WORLD COVID-19 VACCINE BRANDS
SELECT CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS IN THE COVID-19 VACCINE MARKET
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN28082024004107003653ID1108609578
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.