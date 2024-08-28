Kolkata Doctor Rape: Who Is ASI Anup Dutta, Under CBI Scanner For Helping Sanjay Roy? Likely To Undergo Polygraph Test

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata doctor rape case: In a major development in the rape and death of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Tuesday, sought permission from a Kolkata court to conduct a polygraph test on Kolkata assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Anup Dutta. Earlier, the investigation agency had conducted the lie-detector test on seven people, including former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh , primary accused Sanjay Ro , and five other people.

According to news agency PTI, Anup Dutta is said to have close ties with accused Sanjay Roy, who worked as a police volunteer at a police post near RG Kar Hospital. The test would help CBI investigate the possibility of whether Dutta helped Sanjay Roy in covering the crime initially or not.

Who is Anup Dutta?

According to PTI, Dutta was allegedly instrumental in extending various favours to Roy. The central probe agency is trying to find out if Roy told Dutta about the crime and received any help, officials told PTI on Tuesday.

They said the court would decide the application for a polygraph test after seeking Dutta's consent on the issue.

A polygraph test, also a DDT, can help assess inaccuracies in statements of suspects and witnesses. By monitoring their psychological responses -- heart rate, breathing patterns, sweating, and blood pressure -- investigators can determine if there are discrepancies in their responses.

However, these are not admissible evidence during the trial and can only be used to get further leads in a case.

Kolkata doctor rape case

West Bengal is witnessing huge protests from medical fraternity and the opposition leaders demanding strict action against the people guilty of raping and killing a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital on 9 August. So far, the CBI has arrested Sanjay Roy, who is the primary accused in the case. Sanjay Roy was arrested after multiple evidences hinted at his involvement.