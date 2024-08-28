Ukrainian Forces Destroy Another Russian Su-25 Jet In Kramatorsk Sector
Date
8/28/2024 3:09:24 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Anti-aircraft gunners from the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft in the Kramatorsk sector.
The press service of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Grouping of troops announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
As noted, anti-aircraft soldiers from the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign hit the Russian Su-25 with a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS).
Read also:
Ukrainian air defenses down five Russian Kh-101 missiles, 60 Shahed UAVs overnight
As reported, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 28, 2024 amount to nearly 611,190 invaders, including another 1,090 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.
Photo: ArmyInform
MENAFN28082024000193011044ID1108609097
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.