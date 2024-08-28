Ukrainian Forces Destroy Another Russian Su-25 Jet In Kramatorsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Anti-aircraft gunners from the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft in the Kramatorsk sector.

The press service of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Grouping of announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

As noted, anti-aircraft from the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign hit the Russian Su-25 with a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS).

Ukrainian air defenses down five Russian Kh-101 missiles, 60 Shahed UAVs overnight

As reported, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 28, 2024 amount to nearly 611,190 invaders, including another 1,090 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

