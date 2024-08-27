Jordan Condoles Sudan, Pakistan Over Victims Of Dam Collapse, Terrorist Attacks
AMMAN - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condolences to the government and people of
Sudan, over the victims of the collapse of the Arbaat Dam in Sudan's northwest Red Sea State, which resulted in a number of casualties, injuries and missing persons.
Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah, affirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with the government and people of
Sudan, expressing its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured and safety for the missing, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
Also on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry condemned the terrorist attacks carried out by separatist militants in Baluchistan province, southwest of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on Monday, which led to several victims and injuries.
Quddah affirmed the Kingdom's absolute rejection and condemnation of all forms of violence and terrorism, and its full solidarity with Pakistan
Qudah also expressed sincere condolences to the government and people of Pakistan, to the families of the victims, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
