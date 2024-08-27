Oil Prices Dip Over 2% Amid Supply Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, oil prices relinquished some of the previous day's gains, reflecting growing uncertainties about the duration of the production halt in Libya. As a result, the price of oil dipped below the $80 mark.



Brent oil, the international benchmark, settled the day with a decrease of 2.12%. It closed at $78.66 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) in London.



Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil for October delivery fell by 2.44%. It ended at $75.53 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex) in the United States.



The recent downturn in oil prices can be attributed to the halt in production announced by the eastern government of Libya in Benghaz.



This decision came amidst a conflict with the internationally recognized Western government in Tripoli over who should lead the country's central bank. The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has yet to confirm the stoppage.







However, Waha Oil Company, a subsidiary of NOC , announced plans to gradually decrease production. It also warned of a potential complete shutdown, citing unspecified protests and pressures.



This production halt is significant as Libya produces approximately 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), with over a million bpd exported globally.



Moreover, escalating conflicts in the Middle East and the cessation of ceasefire talks in Gaza remain concerning, adding to the volatility of oil supply concerns.



The market's reaction underscores the fragility of global oil supply chains. It also highlights the geopolitical tensions that can swiftly alter market dynamics.



These developments are crucial not just for investors. They also offer a broader understanding of how regional instabilities can impact global economic stability.

