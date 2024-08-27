(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is Redefining Landscape- The global detachable tablet market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.37 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

4.5%

during the forecast period. Proliferation of low-cost detachable tablets

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing implementation of portable pcs in education institutions. However,

increasing adoption of convertible laptops

poses a challenge. Key market players include Acer Inc., Alco Holdings Ltd, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Chuwi Innovation Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smartron India Pvt. Ltd., Technicolor SA, Teclast Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corp., TREKSTOR GmbH, and VAIO Corp.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global detachable tablet market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Detachable Tablet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3379.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries China, US, South Korea, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled Acer Inc., Alco Holdings Ltd, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Chuwi Innovation Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smartron India Pvt. Ltd., Technicolor SA, Teclast Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corp., TREKSTOR GmbH, and VAIO Corp.

Market Driver

Educational institutions are embracing digital solutions, including detachable tablets, to enhance the learning experience. These devices, such as Chromebooks and notepads, are increasingly being adopted by schools and universities. Virtual technologies and online courses, like those offered by K-12 and Coursera, allow students to learn at their own pace and convenience. The rise in the number of English-medium K-12 schools and online learners has fueled the demand for mobile-computing devices, including detachable tablets. These devices offer portability, thinness, and lightweight design, making them efficient tools for teachers and students. The adoption of detachable tablets is expected to continue growing as more educational institutions embrace technology to improve learning outcomes.



Detachable tablets, featuring detachable keyboards and touchscreens, are trending in the tech market. Lightweight designs cater to modern users, offering both personal and professional use. These devices boast computing capabilities, making them suitable for professionals, students, and creative professionals. Stylus support enhances functionality for artists and note-takers. Longer battery life and connectivity options are essential for learning and business sectors. Newer entrants in the market focus on consumer and enterprise needs, offering features like 5G technology, rugged designs, and larger storage capacities. Regulatory factors, legal considerations, and economic uncertainty influence the market. Detachable tablets' performance, design, and hybrid capabilities make them versatile devices for various industries, including healthcare and business sectors. Size, software programmes, and wireless internet/local area networks are key considerations. Hybrid tablets, slate tablets, and hybrid laptops offer processing power and touchscreen functionality, catering to diverse user needs.



Explore a 360° Analysis of the Market: Unveil the Impact of AI. For complete insights- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



Convertible laptops, also known as 2-in-1 devices, offer users the convenience of both a laptop and a tablet. These devices feature a touchscreen and an in-built physical keyboard, allowing for versatile usage. Over the past five years, the demand for convertible laptops has risen due to the integration of advanced features such as fingerprint readers, high-definition cameras, and powerful processors like Intel Core i5 and i7. Microsoft's recent launch of the Surface Pro 8 is an example of a convertible laptop with enhanced capabilities, including a faster display, more powerful chip, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and extended battery life. In contrast, detachable tablets have limited processing power and storage capacity. Their processors range from Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 to Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415, and their RAM ranges from 2 GB to 16 GB. Detachable tablets also offer limited storage memory, ranging from 32 GB to 256 GB. These restrictions impact the performance of detachable tablets in terms of processing speed and storage capacity. As a result, the growing popularity of convertible laptops poses a challenge to the expansion of the global detachable tablet market during the forecast period. The detachable tablet market faces several challenges. Legal factors, including data privacy regulations, pose a significant hurdle. Economic uncertainty also impacts sales, as businesses and consumers may delay purchases. Functionality and processing power are crucial considerations, with touchscreens, size, software programmes, wireless internet, and local area networks key features. Hybrid tablets and slate tablets cater to different end-use segments, while rugged tablets are popular in IT sectors like military exercises, fire departments, and public safety vehicles. Storage capacities, hybrid laptops, and entertainment are other characteristics shaping the market. Miniaturization, gesture recognition, and customer preferences continue to influence product development. Operating systems like Android and iOS dominate, with cooperation from the defence industry driving quick communications and operations in various sectors. Standard computer accessories such as mice and keyboards remain relevant, but segmental analysis reveals varying demands across industries.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Request a

sample report!

Segment Overview



This detachable tablet market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Windows

1.2 iPadOS 1.3 Others



2.1 APAC

2.2 North America

2.3 Europe

2.4 South America 2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Windows-

The detachable tablet market refers to tablets with keyboards that can be attached and detached for versatility. These devices offer the benefits of both laptops and tablets. Major tech companies like Microsoft and Lenovo dominate this market. In Q1 2021, Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Tablet led sales, while Microsoft's Surface Pro series remained popular. Detachable tablets are favored by professionals for productivity and portability. Their popularity continues to grow, with businesses increasingly adopting them for remote work.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

Detachable tablets, also known as 2-in-1 devices, offer the best of both worlds by combining the portability of a tablet with the computing capabilities of a laptop. These devices feature detachable keyboards with touchscreens, allowing users to switch between tablet and laptop modes. Lightweight designs make them ideal for professionals, students, and creative professionals on the go. Detachable keyboards also provide a comfortable typing experience, making these devices suitable for personal and professional use in various sectors, including healthcare and business. Stylus support adds to their appeal for artists and note-takers. With long battery life, 5G technology, and software programmes, detachable tablets offer seamless wireless internet connectivity through hybrid devices, local area networks, and hybrid laptops. Detachable tablets come in different forms, including slate tablets, rugged tablets, and hybrid tablets, with varying storage capacities to cater to diverse needs in the tablet industry.

Market Research Overview

Detachable tablets, also known as 2-in-1 devices, offer the best of both worlds by combining the portability of a tablet with the computing capabilities of a laptop. These devices feature detachable keyboards, touchscreens, and lightweight designs, making them ideal for modern users, including professionals, students, and creative professionals. Detachable tablets often come with stylus support, longer battery life, and various connectivity options, making them versatile tools for learning, work, and entertainment. Newer entrants in the detachable tablet market continue to innovate, offering features such as 5G technology, hybrid designs, and larger storage capacities. Consumer needs and enterprise requirements drive the development of detachable tablets, with a focus on functionality, performance, design, and compatibility with software programmes and wireless internet. Detachable tablets come in various forms, including hybrid devices, slate tablets, and rugged tablets, catering to diverse industries such as healthcare, IT, and the military. Regulatory factors, legal considerations, and economic uncertainty also influence the market, with data privacy regulations and processing power being key concerns. Detachable tablets offer a segmental analysis of end-use, operating system, and size, with operating systems including Android and iOS, and sizes ranging from compact to large. With their touchscreens, functionality, and quick communications capabilities, detachable tablets are essential digital gadgets for personal and professional use in various business sectors.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



OS



Windows



IPadOS

Others

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio