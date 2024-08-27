Extra 30-Day Maternity Leave In Abu Dhabi: Expectant Mums Relieved As '2 Months Not Enough' For Babies

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 6:44 PM

Last updated: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 10:33 PM

Expectant mothers working in Abu Dhabi's private sector have expressed relief and gratitude as a new initiative will see their maternity leave extended by an additional 30 days. The 90-day fully paid maternity leave applies to mothers who will give birth from September 1, authorities said Tuesday.

Emirati mums-to-be have lauded the initiative launched by the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority.

Maryam Al Bloushi from Al Ain, who has twins, is pregnant with her third child.“I've been thinking about maternity leave, which currently stands at two months. Two months just aren't enough for a new mother. They aren't enough for a baby that needs care from its mother and not just from the household help.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Alya Al Harithi, a private sector employee, expressed joy at the announcement. "When I had my first daughter, Shahad, it was difficult to spend enough time with her, especially as a new mother recovering from a cesarean section delivery.”

In UAE, women with government jobs get three months of paid maternity leave, while those in the private sector typically get up to 60 days, of which 45 are fully paid and the rest, half.

Al Harithi said some private sector employees may hesitate to have babies because of leave policy.“This decision is excellent for all mothers; it encourages us to have children. I hope this will eventually be applied to all mothers across the UAE.”

The initiative is part of the Emirati Family Growth Support Programme by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD). Its main objective is to build and grow families by supporting UAE nationals as they marry and raise children.

Abrar Al Saadi, a mother of three from Abu Dhabi and a private sector employee, praised the decision. "I am thrilled about this decision because the first three months after delivery are the most challenging for the mother and the most crucial for the child. A mother needs adequate time to recover physically and mentally, while the child requires sufficient care and attention during this critical period."

Al Saadi also highlighted the positive impact this initiative will have on encouraging married women in the private sector to plan for stable family growth.“Additionally, it enhances the role of fathers in raising and nurturing their children, who are the leaders of tomorrow."

She also stressed the importance of extending this initiative to all Emirates, as it would support the growth and development of Emirati families. It would encourage marriage, and thereby“contribute to the strengthening of both family and community cohesion in the UAE”.

ALSO READ:

Abu Dhabi's new 90-day maternity leave for some private sector staff to begin on Sept 1

UAE: Flexible work hours, free child care facilities make offices 'parent-friendly'

UAE: Work from home, flexible hours for many parents as kids go back to school